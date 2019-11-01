Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-fifty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Information about the new version of Windows 10, Windows 10X leaked this week. Check out Mark's overview here on BetaNews if you are interested in finding out more.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

AMD Radeon Software

AMD Radeon Software is a new tool for systems with Radeon video cards to control various settings of the card using the application.

The app gives users control over various video, display and gaming settings.

It is the successor to AMD Radeon Settings Lite which was last updated in 2018.

Corel PaintShop Pro

PaintShop Pro is listed as Free+ in the Store but you need to subscribe to a plan to use the application. Corel offers a "first month free" option that should give interested users enough time to test the Store version.

From the looks of it, the app appears to provide the same feature set as the desktop versions of PaintShop Pro.

This edition is updated automatically through the Store; it may be an option on systems that restrict Win32 programs.

PowerDirector 18 Essential

The basic version of the video editing software PowerDirector is listed as free in the Store and the core version of the program is. A 30-day free trial of the Premium version is unlocked automatically; the functionality is reduced after the period if the premium version is not purchased.

Note that you need to sign in to an account or create a new account to use the application.

New Windows 10 Themes

Abstract Art PREMIUM, a collection of 12 4K abstract art images

Aerial Beaches Premium, a collection of 15 4K images of "waves meeting land".

National Geographic Antlers in Autumn PREMIUM, a collection of 12 4K images of "moose, stags, and deer in misty autumn light".

Pumpkin Season, a collection of 13 "festive autumn images".

Notable updates

A new version of PowerToys was released that includes the new PowerRename tool. PowerRename adds bulk rename functionality to File Explorer.