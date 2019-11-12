ESET launches Full Disk Encryption for businesses

Although businesses go to great lengths to protect their networks, physical loss of devices and the consequent risk to corporate data remains a major concern.

Cyber security company ESET is addressing this with the launch of Full Disk Encryption, allowing IT administrators to remotely deploy, activate, and encrypt connected devices using a one-click action, thus preventing attackers from profiting from lost or stolen computers.

It can be deployed to both on-premise and cloud-based remote administration platforms. Following deployment, users can monitor and manage the encryption status of data stored on business devices from a single console. This software is available as an add-on feature to the latest versions of ESET remote management consoles -- ESET Cloud Administrator 1.2 and ESET Security Management Center 7.1 -- both of which have been updated to support ESET Full Disk Encryption.

"While malware and viruses pose a huge risk to businesses around the world, at ESET we know that this is not the full extent of the current challenges to data protection," says ESET product manager Ervín Rendek. "This has pushed us to work hard on expanding our portfolio with a new ESET Full Disk Encryption solution, which solves the problem of the loss of business data -- now managed from one security management console altogether with other ESET IT security products. ESET Full Disk Encryption is a great fit for companies with basic encryption needs and the ones that are already familiar with our management consoles' concepts."

Research conducted by ESET, surveying over 100 companies, has revealed that 85 percent of respondents believe full disk encryption to be the most critical feature when considering the different forms of encryption available to protect their business. Plus a report from IDC predicts that, by 2023, the full disk encryption market will be growing at a steady 1.4 percent per year.

You can find out more on the ESET site.

Photo credit: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock