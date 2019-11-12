Windows 10 November 2019 Update is available now -- here's how to get it

Microsoft has been releasing two feature updates a year for Windows 10, but with concerns about the quality of its releases being raised time and time again, it has decided to do something different this year. 19H2 -- or the November 2019 Update (1909) -- is more of a service pack than a feature update.

The focus this time around is on "performance improvements, enterprise features and quality enhancements" and it’s available to install today. You won’t be offered it automatically however. If you want to install it you’ll have to follow these steps.

Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update Select Check for updates. Once the update appears, select Download and install now. Follow the installation process and reboot. You can schedule the restart if you prefer.

If the update doesn’t appear when you check for it, it’s possible that there’s a compatibility issue with your PC, and it’s blocked for now.

With this update you'll be able to:

Quickly create an event directly from the Calendar flyout on the Taskbar.

Better manage notifications, including a new button at the top of the Action Center and the ability to sort notifications by most recently shown.

Integrate OneDrive content online with traditional indexed results in the File Explorer search box.

Expand the navigation pane on the Start menu when you hover over it with your mouse to better inform where clicking goes.

Use your voice to activate third-party digital assistants from the Lock screen.

For more information on installing the update, Microsoft has created this video.

