Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition gaming desktops have HyperX FURY DDR4 RAM

There are two types of PC gamers -- those that build their own computers and those that buy them pre-built. Neither approach is "better," but still, I typically build my own. Why? Well, I like to make sure that I am getting quality components. For instance, I don't want to get stuck with low quality RAM, storage, or a power supply.

Dell's Alienware line of computers are usually comprised of quality components, and today, we learn that its new Aurora Ryzen Edition gaming desktops will have superior memory. You see, these new computers will use high-end HyperX FURY DDR4 RAM. These are memory modules that in-the-know system builders would choose.

"HyperX is excited to be the memory partner for Aurora gaming desktops, HyperX works closely with Alienware to create best of class products for gamers. HyperX FURY works seamlessly with the new Aurora Ryzen gaming desktops to offer high-performance memory engineered for PC gamers," says Mark Leathem, general manager, HyperX.

Ray Wah, senior vice president, consumer and small business product group, Dell Technologies explains, "Our gaming community trusts Alienware to choose partners that innovate solutions to benefit them, and HyperX delivers high-performance memory that our most diehard gamers can rely on, especially for the latest AAA memory-intensive PC game titles. We’re proud to partner with HyperX to optimize the gaming experience in our new Aurora Ryzen Desktop Edition."

Will the inclusion of HyperX FURY DDR4 RAM in Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition gaming desktops make you more likely to buy one? Please tell me in the comments below.

