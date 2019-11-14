As Windows 10 April 2018 Update (1803) reaches end of service, Microsoft pushes May 2019 Update

Windows 10 desktop background

Microsoft is issuing an automatic update to Windows 10 May 2019 Update for anyone still using version 1803 of the operating system.

The Home and Pro editions of Windows 10 April 2018 Update have now reached end of service, and Microsoft is keen for users to upgrade to a more recent version so they can continue to receive security updates.

This should not come as a surprise. The end of support date for version 1803 has been known for quite some time, and just last month Microsoft issued a warning to anyone still using the April 2018 Update that it was time to get around to upgrading.

But while Microsoft is keen for people to upgrade, the company is not pushing things too aggressively -- for now, at least. There will be no forced upgrading to Windows 10 May 2019 Update (in the strictest sense), as users will be able to choose when the update is installed.

In an announcement posted to the Windows message center, Microsoft says:

Windows 10, version 1803 Home and Pro editions have reached end of service

Windows 10, version 1803 (the April 2018 Update) Home and Pro editions have reached end of service. For Windows 10 devices that are at, or within several months of reaching end of service, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update (with users having the ability to choose a convenient time); keeping those devices supported and receiving the monthly updates that are critical to device security and ecosystem health.

Anyone requiring more information is invited to take a look at the Windows lifecycle fact sheet.

