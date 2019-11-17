Debian 10.2 'Buster' Linux distro released with many security updates and bugfixes

Debian is a great Linux distribution in its own right, but also, it serves as a solid base for many other distros. That's why when a new version of Debian is released, it has a huge impact across the Linux community.

Today, you can download the newest version of Debian 10 "Buster." Debian 10.2 is the latest and greatest, but it is hardly exciting. To be fair though, Debian point releases shouldn't really be seen as a source for new features. Instead, you should expect security updates and bugfixes. And this time, with version 10.2, we get many of them. In addition, Firefox ESR (Extended Support Release) is being dropped from the ARMEL variant of Debian, but that really shouldn't have any impact on desktop users.

ALSO READ: MSI Cubi 5 should make an excellent mini Linux computer

"The Debian project is pleased to announce the second update of its stable distribution Debian 10 (codename 'buster'). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available," says The Debian Project

ALSO READ: Sorry, Microsoft, but your Edge web browser will NEVER be installed on my Linux computer

The project further says, "Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "buster" media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror. Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release."

The Debian Project shares the many changes below.

Security Updates

Bugfixes and Various Updates

Package Reason aegisub Fix crash when selecting a language from the bottom of the Spell checker language list; fix crash when right-clicking in the subtitles text box akonadi Fix various crashes / deadlock issues base-files Update /etc/debian_version for the point release capistrano Fix failure to remove old releases when there were too many cron Stop using obsolete SELinux API cyrus-imapd Fix data loss on upgrade from version 3.0.0 or earlier debian-edu-config Handle newer Firefox ESR configuration files; add post-up stanza to /etc/network/interfaces eth0 entry conditionally debian-installer Fix unreadable fonts on hidpi displays in netboot images booted with EFI debian-installer-netboot-images Rebuild against proposed-updates distro-info-data Add Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Focal Fossa dkimpy-milter New upstream stable release; fix sysvinit support; catch more ASCII encoding errors to improve resilience against bad data; fix message extraction so that signing in the same pass through the milter as verifying works correctly emacs Update the EPLA packaging key fence-agents Fix incomplete removal of fence_amt_ws flatpak New upstream stable release flightcrew Security fixes [CVE-2019-13032 CVE-2019-13241] fonts-noto-cjk Fix over-aggressive font selection of Noto CJK fonts in modern web browsers under Chinese locale freetype Properly handle phantom points for variable hinted fonts gdb Rebuild against new libbabeltrace, with higher version number to avoid conflict with earlier upload glib2.0 Ensure libdbus clients can authenticate with a GDBusServer like the one in ibus gnome-shell New upstream stable release; fix truncation of long messages in Shell-modal dialogs; avoid crash on reallocation of dead actors gnome-sound-recorder Fix crash when selecting a recording gnustep-base Disable gdomap daemon that was accidentally enabled on upgrades from stretch graphite-web Remove unused send_email function [CVE-2017-18638]; avoid hourly error in cron when there is no whisper database inn2 Fix negotiation of DHE ciphersuites libapache-mod-auth-kerb Fix use after free bug leading to crash libdate-holidays-de-perl Mark International Childrens Day (Sep 20th) as a holiday in Thuringia from 2019 onwards libdatetime-timezone-perl Update included data libofx Fix null pointer dereference issue [CVE-2019-9656] libreoffice Fix the postgresql driver with PostgreSQL 12 libsixel Fix several security issues [CVE-2018-19756 CVE-2018-19757 CVE-2018-19759 CVE-2018-19761 CVE-2018-19762 CVE-2018-19763 CVE-2019-3573 CVE-2019-3574] libxslt Fix dangling pointer in xsltCopyText [CVE-2019-18197] lucene-solr Disable obsolete call to ContextHandler in solr-jetty9.xml; fix Jetty permissions on SOLR index mariadb-10.3 New upstream stable release modsecurity-crs Fix PHP script upload rules [CVE-2019-13464] mutter New upstream stable release ncurses Fix several security issues [CVE-2019-17594 CVE-2019-17595] and other issues in tic ndppd Avoid world writable PID file, that was breaking daemon init scripts network-manager Fix file permissions for /var/lib/NetworkManager/secret_key and /var/lib/NetworkManager node-fstream Fix arbitrary file overwrite issue [CVE-2019-13173] node-set-value Fix prototype pollution [CVE-2019-10747] node-yarnpkg Force using HTTPS for regular registries nx-libs Fix regressions introduced in previous upload, affecting x2go open-vm-tools Fix memory leaks and error handling openvswitch Update debian/ifupdown.sh to allow setting-up the MTU; fix Python dependencies to use Python 3 picard Update translations to fix crash with Spanish locale plasma-applet-redshift-control Fix manual mode when used with redshift versions above 1.12 postfix New upstream stable release; work around poor TCP loopback performance python-cryptography Fix test suite failures when built against newer OpenSSL versions; fix a memory leak triggerable when parsing x509 certificate extensions like AIA python-flask-rdf Add Depends on python{3,}-rdflib python-oslo.messaging New upstream stable release; fix switch connection destination when a rabbitmq cluster node disappears python-werkzeug Ensure Docker containers have unique debugger PINs [CVE-2019-14806] python2.7 Fix several security issues [CVE-2018-20852 CVE-2019-10160 CVE-2019-16056 CVE-2019-16935 CVE-2019-9740 CVE-2019-9947] quota Fix rpc.rquotad spinning at 100% CPU rpcbind Allow remote calls to be enabled at run-time shelldap Repair SASL authentications, add a 'sasluser' option sogo Fix display of PGP-signed e-mails spf-engine New upstream stable release; fix sysvinit support standardskriver Fix deprecation warning from config.RawConfigParser; use external ip command rather than deprecated ifconfig command swi-prolog Use HTTPS when contacting upstream pack servers systemd core: never propagate reload failure to service result; fix sync_file_range failures in nspawn containers on arm, ppc; fix RootDirectory not working when used in combination with User; ensure that access controls on systemd-resolved's D-Bus interface are enforced correctly [CVE-2019-15718]; fix StopWhenUnneeded=true for mount units; make MountFlags=shared work again tmpreaper Prevent breaking of systemd services that use PrivateTmp=true trapperkeeper-webserver-jetty9-clojure Restore SSL compatibility with newer Jetty versions tzdata New upstream release ublock-origin New upstream version, compatible with Firefox ESR68 uim Resurrect libuim-data as a transitional package, fixing some issues after upgrades to buster vanguards New upstream stable release; prevent a reload of tor's configuration via SIGHUP causing a denial-of-service for vanguards protections

While the Debian developers say existing Buster users don't have to create new install media, understandably, some anal-retentive folks will still want to anyway. If that is you, you can grab an updated ISO here. Those looking to try the Linux distribution for the first time will want to get an ISO from the same link.

Image credit: John Navajo/ Shutterstock