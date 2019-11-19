New solution uses the cloud to simplify identity management

Digital identity platform ForgeRock is launching an Identity Platform-as-a-Service solution to help developers embed modern identity capabilities into their apps.

ForgeRock Identity Cloud provides a full suite of capabilities for identity requirements in any business environment utilizing the same APIs and SDKs as the ForgeRock Identity Platform, so customers can use ForgeRock in any deployment model, on premises, hybrid cloud, public cloud, or as-a-service.

The Identity Cloud is a modern, multi-tenant architecture with full tenant isolation. It's a 'shared-nothing' security model with unified REST APIs and common SDKs for portability of workloads. Identity PaaS removes the heavy lifting of managing an identity platform while delivering far more capabilities than a traditional Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solution. It offers a number of enterprise features including smart registration, progressive profiling, identity synchronization, session management and transactional authorization. It also features dynamic orchestration and intelligence, a wide range of flexible integration options, and is built for scale and with open standards.

There's an Express version too which is a SaaS self-service solution that is designed for common use cases and helps organizations speed up their time-to-market and build rich applications with integrated and secure registration, account recovery, and modern multi-factor authentication in minutes.

Express is developer friendly, it's preconfigured and loaded with best practices for rapid, successful implementation. It also avoids vendor lock in so organizations can easily transition between Express and the full Identity PaaS offering.

"Our approach to digital identity is aimed at delivering full-service functionality at any scale with simple, flexible, and rapid implementation options. We provide customers with a comprehensive approach that saves time, reduces risk and now enables them to fully embrace the unique needs of the cloud," says Peter Barker, chief product officer at ForgeRock. "With ForgeRock Identity Cloud, organizations can now easily manage identities in any public cloud or on-prem and remove the complexity of using multiple vendors."

ForgeRock Identity Cloud Express is generally available from today, and the PaaS solution is in early access for customers to work with the ForgeRock development team as the solution moves to general availability.

Image credit: vectorfusionart/depositphotos.com