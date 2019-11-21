Twitter tests new scheduled tweets option

No Comments

Isometric Twitter logo

Many demands have been made of Twitter: longer tweets, tweet editing and an end to trolling and abuse. The company has implemented a number of changes, but the most recent is the ability to schedule tweets.

Until now, this is something that has only been available to people using Twitter clients such as TweetDeck, but finally -- for some people, at least -- it is an option that's available via the Twitter website.

See also:

Sadly, the much-called-for feature is something that is only being made available to a small subset of Twitter users -- for now. The experimental feature is being ported from Twitter's own TweetDeck tool, and it makes it easy to choose when a tweet should be posted at some point in the future.

Twitter shared news of the new option through its TweetDeck account:

Twitter has said nothing about how many people the feature is being opened up to, or when we can expect to see a wider rollout.

With scheduling being one of the defining features of TweetDeck, and with little in the way of concrete information coming out of Twitter, the future of TweetDeck would seem to be in question.

Image credit: Sparrowbh / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Twitter tests new scheduled tweets option

Breaches decline as confidence in cybersecurity grows

Cybercriminals target shopping apps ahead of Black Friday

Zorin OS 15 Lite Linux distro can rejuvenate your aging Windows PC

Businesses need to get the data privacy balance right

Complex transformations need analytics and intelligence

PayPal buys deal-finding service Honey for $4 billion

Most Commented Stories

Consumers favor subscription apps over one-off purchases

26 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana for some users

25 Comments

Microsoft lends its support to DNS over HTTPS to boost user privacy

19 Comments

Quick, Windows and Linux users! Intel is removing BIOS updates and drivers for older hardware

14 Comments

Microsoft is blocking the Windows 10 November 2019 Update on systems with certain Realtek Bluetooth drivers

13 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.