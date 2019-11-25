Satechi launches Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard for Apple macOS

Apple laptops are very good computers -- they even make solid makeshift desktops when you connect a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. While Apple's wireless Bluetooth keyboard is very good, it is also quite expensive. Apple charges a staggering $129 for the white model with number pad. Hilariously, it charges a $20 premium if you want the space gray color! Oh, Apple...

Today, Satechi launches a beautiful Apple-like wireless keyboard for macOS that features the coveted space gray color. It even charges with USB-C rather than Lightning. Best of all, Satechi's keyboard costs nearly half that of the Apple equivalent! Since the Mac mini doesn't come with a keyboard or mouse, this new product should be a good choice for Apple's diminutive desktop too.

"For ease of use in a variety of low-light environments, the Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard features customizable illuminated keys. The keyboard offers ten levels of brightness, allowing users to brighten or dim keys as needed for the perfect work environment. The extended keyboard layout, with full numeric keypad, is perfect for data entry, finance applications or accounting tasks. With responsive scissor switch keys, the Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard captures every keystroke for fast and precise typing," says Satechi.

ALSO READ: Satechi launches 2-in-1 aluminum USB-C stand and hub for Apple Mac mini

The company further says, "For an uninterrupted workflow, users can connect three different Bluetooth devices to the new Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard. Easily switch between typing on a tablet, smartphone or desktop computer, by pressing the designated Bluetooth button assigned to the specific device. Within seconds, the keyboard will be connected and ready to use on your preferred device. The impressive battery life of the Bluetooth 5.0 keyboard can last for up to 600 hours (depending on backlighting usage) and up to 3 months on stand-by mode between charges for uninterrupted workflow. Users can easily recharge the Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard using the included USB-C cable"

The Satechi Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard can be purchased immediately here. For a limited time (until November 27), Satechi is offering 20 percent off your order by using promo code BACKLIT20. I tested the code as working -- you should see a discount of -$16.00.