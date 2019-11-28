Twitter puts its account cull on hold... because it forgot about dead people

No Comments

Stop Twitter

When Twitter announced plans to close down accounts that have not been used for a period of six months or more, reaction was mixed. While many people recognized the value in getting rid of the millions of accounts that artificially inflate follower numbers and take up usernames that could be assigned to other people, there were concerns too.

In particular, friends and relatives of deceased Twitter users expressed concern that they would no longer be able to access the old tweets of their loved ones. Now Twitter has said that it will put its plans on hold... at least until it is able to devise an account memorialization feature.

See also:

Acknowledging the failure to consider the loss of access to deceased people's tweets, Twitter said it "was a miss on our part". Although the company has not now set out a new timeline for sweeping away unused accounts, the process is on hold until a Facebook-style option to memorialize accounts was created.

Twitter addressed the concerns that users had expressed in tweets posted via its support account:

The company also said that it is users in Europe that will be affected first because of General Data Protection Regulation requirements, adding that it may then spread to other regions later:

Beyond complying with GDPR, we may broaden the enforcement of our inactivity policy in the future to comply with other regulations around the world and to ensure the integrity of the service. We will communicate with all of you if we do.

Image credit: asiandelight / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

KnewKey's Rocksete is a stunning retro-inspired mechanical keyboard with JBL sound [Review]

Using a high screen resolution on Raspberry Pi 4 can kill Wi-Fi

Twitter puts its account cull on hold... because it forgot about dead people

Valve finally kills Steam Controller -- sells remaining stock for $5 each

Malwarebytes AdwCleaner 8.0 unveils refreshed UI to better deal with pests

Cybersecurity is not top priority for enterprises say CISOs

New Undercover mode lets Kali Linux users pretend to be running Windows

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu Linux strangely promotes Brony culture on Twitter

48 Comments

Kodi facing a Windows development crisis

26 Comments

Microsoft is blocking Windows 10 updates for some Avast and AVG Antivirus users

23 Comments

Windows 10 November 2019 Update is breaking File Explorer

20 Comments

Zorin OS 15 Lite Linux distro can rejuvenate your aging Windows PC

16 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.