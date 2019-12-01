Linux Mint 19.3 'Tricia' BETA is mere days away!

Back in October, we told you the Linux Mint developers were hoping to have version 19.3 released by Christmas 2019. Well, I have some good news regarding that -- Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" it is still on schedule for a release by December 25! Yes, Linux Mint fans, you will likely be treated to something much better than any gift wrapped under your tree-- a new version of the OS you love.

With all of that said, I have some more great news about Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" -- the BETA will be released this upcoming Tuesday, December 3! This past Friday was "Black Friday," tomorrow is "Cyber Monday," and I think we can now dub the day after that "Mint Tuesday."

"You probably know we're aiming for a Christmas release this year. All 3 editions of Linux Mint 19.3 passed QA and we'll be announcing the BETA release on Tuesday! We're really excited about this release. The 19.x series is two years old and feels very polished. There are exciting features in 19.3 we haven't talked about on the blog yet. The software selection changed and three new apps are coming in. The artwork is new and makes 19.3 feel really fresh," says Clement Lefebvre, Linux Mint.

Lefebvre further says, "We also have tray support for system reports. That's something we think you'll enjoy, and it's helps us communicate with you better. It's yet another way for us to document issues, workarounds and solutions and to target that information in a precise way, when it’s relevant to people who need it. This is new in 19.3, but it's also something we'll backport… so when the 19.3 stable release is officially announced, you won't just find out about it here on this blog, you'll also be notified from within Linux Mint."

Should the average user be excited by a BETA release of Linux Mint? Well, yes and no. True, it is not a good practice to run pre-release operating systems on a production machine, but Linux Mint BETA releases have historically been very stable. With that said, there is the risk of data loss and other catastrophic bugs. Ultimately, you should only run it on a test machine or virtual machine for bug testing and reporting. If you understand the risks, however, I suspect you will be fine.

