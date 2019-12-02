Unencrypted SMS database found online, exposing millions of US text messages

A huge database of text messages and user data has been discovered online, completely unprotected and free for anyone to browse.

Found by researchers from vpnMentor, the database belongs to US communications company, TrueDialog. Among the exposed data are not only tens of millions of SMS messages, but also private information including usernames and passwords.

The Texas-based company provides SMS services to educational establishments and businesses, including mass mailings, emergency announcements and marketing messages. Globally, the company has more than 5 billion subscribers, but it seems that the exposed database only relates to people in the US.

vpnMentor says that the TrueDialog database is 604GB in size, and is hosted by Microsoft Azure running on the Oracle Marketing Cloud in America. The company explains that the database was discovered, unecrypted and not protected by a password on November 26.

The database was found to contain nearly a billion entries with sensitive data, including:

TrueDialog Account Login: There were millions of email addresses, usernames, cleartext passwords, and base64 encoded passwords which are easy to decrypt that were easily accessible.

Account User Details: There were hundreds of thousands of entries with details about users including full names, phone numbers, addresses, emails and more.

Tens of millions of text messages containing data such as: Full names of recipients, TrueDialog account holders and TrueDialog users Content of messages Email addresses Phone numbers of recipients and users Dates and times messages were sent Status indicators on messages sent, like Read receipts, replies, etc. TrueDialog account details



The findings of vpnMentor's Noam Rotem and Ran Locar have been verified by TechCrunch. Upon being contacted by TechCrunch, TrueDialog took the insecure database offline, but refused to answer questions about the security incident.

