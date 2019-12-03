Facebook faces European probe over data collection

It is not just Google which is coming under the scrutiny of the European Commission – the European antitrust regulator have announced that they are also looking into the data collection practices of Facebook.

Just as with Google, the Commission has sent out preliminary questionnaires as part of an investigation into how Facebook collects and monetizes its data.

This is far from being the first time Facebook's collection of data has been brought under the spotlight, and it is unlikely to be the last. The EU executive says: "These investigations concern the way data is gathered, processed, used and monetized including for advertising purposes".

While there is little officially being made public in the way of detail about the direction of the investigation, Reuters says it has seen copies of one of the questionnaires that has been sent out. The news agency reports that the European Commission is interested in Facebook APIs:

Regulators wanted to know details of the contracts allowing companies access to Facebook's APIs and the impact on companies if they were not allowed to use such data. The questionnaire asked whether there were any restrictions or conditions on Facebook's use of data provided by the companies in return for access to its APIs, and if Facebook curbs access and the reason for it.

Facebook has not commented on the investigation.

Image credit: Alexei Zatevakhin / Shutterstock