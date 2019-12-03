Facebook faces European probe over data collection

No Comments

Facebook magnifying glass

It is not just Google which is coming under the scrutiny of the European Commission – the European antitrust regulator have announced that they are also looking into the data collection practices of Facebook.

Just as with Google, the Commission has sent out preliminary questionnaires as part of an investigation into how Facebook collects and monetizes its data.

See also:

This is far from being the first time Facebook's collection of data has been brought under the spotlight, and it is unlikely to be the last. The EU executive says: "These investigations concern the way data is gathered, processed, used and monetized including for advertising purposes".

While there is little officially being made public in the way of detail about the direction of the investigation, Reuters says it has seen copies of one of the questionnaires that has been sent out. The news agency reports that the European Commission is interested in Facebook APIs:

Regulators wanted to know details of the contracts allowing companies access to Facebook's APIs and the impact on companies if they were not allowed to use such data.

The questionnaire asked whether there were any restrictions or conditions on Facebook's use of data provided by the companies in return for access to its APIs, and if Facebook curbs access and the reason for it.

Facebook has not commented on the investigation.

Image credit: Alexei Zatevakhin / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Apple fails to stop class action lawsuit over problematic MacBook butterfly keyboards

Facebook faces European probe over data collection

Twitter introduces new Privacy Center to give users greater transparency

Cyber attacks become more targeted with data theft as the goal

Why digital transformation and security should go hand-in-hand [Q&A]

Facebook launches data portability tool to allow users to transfer photos and videos to Google Photos

Unencrypted SMS database found online, exposing millions of US text messages

Most Commented Stories

You can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free

74 Comments

New Undercover mode lets Kali Linux users pretend to be running Windows

21 Comments

Windows 10 November 2019 Update is breaking File Explorer

20 Comments

Google is under investigation over its data collection practices

20 Comments

No, Microsoft is not removing AutoLogin from Windows 10 version 2004

14 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.