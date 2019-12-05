Get 'LinkedIn For Dummies, 5th Edition' ($24.99 value) FREE for a limited time

LinkedIn is the premiere social network for professionals looking to discover new opportunities, enhance personal branding, connect with other professionals, and make career advancements. With LinkedIn For Dummies, you’ll have step-by-step instructions on how to take advantage of the latest tools and features to do all of this and more.

This book will teach you how to create an attractive profile that employers will notice, as well as ways to expand your network by making connections around the globe. You'll also learn how to best navigate the new user interface, write recommendations, take a course with LinkedIn Learning, and conduct your job search.

LinkedIn For Dummies will help you:

  • Create an appealing, detailed profile
  • Establish your credibility and personal brand
  • Connect with employers and find jobs
  • Request and write recommendations

LinkedIn For Dummies  usually retails for $24.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on December 19, so act fast.

