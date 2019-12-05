Why the future of security is biometric

With the security of IDs and passwords increasingly under scrutiny, more people are becoming interested in using biometrics to verify their identity and authorize payments.

Technology education course guide Computer Science Zone has produced an infographic looking at the advantages of biometrics and how they are gaining in popularity.

The global market for mobile biometrics has grown to over $14 billion and today 57 percent of apps feature a biometric login option. Of these fingerprint scans are most preferred by consumers, followed by facial recognition. 48 percent have used biometrics to authorize a payment and 63 percent would like to use biometric authentication in bricks and mortar stores.

Although biometrics are tough to hack it can be done and the graphic looks at how this is possible.

You can see the full infographic below.