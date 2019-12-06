Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-sixty-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft released Windows 10 in 2015 and ran a free upgrade campaign in the first year. Mark discovered that it is still possible to upgrade to the new version of Windows 10 for free; this may be useful to know for users who run the soon-expiring Windows 7 on their devices.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

File Content Explorer

File Content Explorer is available as a free lite version and a commercial full version. The free version is limited to five files per folder, the commercial version supports unlimited files.

The application combines file management with file viewing functionality. It supports all major file operations and displays the content of supported file types, e.g. text documents or images directly in the interface. Unsupported file types are previewed in hex format.

SiteCrawler

The application collects links from domains that you point it to. Just type or paste an URL and you get the list of links that originate from that page.

The app follows any chain of links until it reaches a dead end or exits the site.

New Windows themes

Explore the USA PREMIUM, 25 images to "learn about the 50 USA state capitals' locations" and captioned images of "an iconic landscape".

Light Trails PREMIUM, 10 4K images of roads with "long-exposure photography".

Panoramic Train Views PREMIUM, 10 4K images of "sweeping views from train windows".

River Delta PREMIUM, 10 4K images of waterways from above.

Notable Updates