Google now lets you attach emails to emails -- here's how

Sending a copy of an existing email to someone usually involves forwarding on the original message, but now Google has added another option.

Gmail users are starting to gain access to the ability to attach emails to other emails. Google says that it's "rolling out gradually", so you might not see it straight away, but when you get the new feature, you'll find it serves as a much neater solution than forwarding multiple messages.

See also:

Google has not come up with an entirely unique feature here. Attaching emails is something that is possible in numerous email clients, but for Gmail this is something new. When your account is graced with email attaching, you'll be able to drag and drop existing emails into a new message to attach them, or right click one or more emails before selecting the "Forward as attachment" option. You'll also see the "Forward as attachment" option in the three-dot More menu.

Google explains the reason for introducing the new option:

We've heard from you that there are situations where attaching emails makes more sense than forwarding separate emails, like wanting to forward multiple messages related to a single topic. With this new functionality, you can do exactly that. Sending emails as attachments allows you to write a summary email message to your recipients, and attach the set of supporting emails that recipients can directly open in their mail client.

In reality it may be a month before you are able to use the email attaching feature. Google says that the rollout for Rapid Release domains starts now, while for others the gradual rollout starts on January 6.

Image credit: Konstantin Savusia / Shutterstock