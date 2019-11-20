Microsoft rolls out Gmail, Google Drive and Google Calendar integrations to Outlook.com

Google integration with Outlook.com

Microsoft seems to have started rolling out new integration options to Outlook.com, making life easier for anyone who uses both Microsoft and Google services.

As well as offering Gmail integration to allow people to read emails from their Google accounts within Outlook online, Microsoft is also in the process of adding support for Google Calendar and Google Drive.

For some users, a pop-up message has appeared, offering the opportunity to bring Gmail to Outlook. The message reads: "Add your Google Mail and Calendar to Outlook and easily manage everything in one place".

Microsoft has not made an official announcement about the rollout, and this could well be because it is only in the very early stages. Users who have access to the option say that it is a little flaky at the moment.

The news was shared on Twitter by Florian B, as noted by OnMSFT:

Florian also points out that "even Google Drive is seamlessly integrated with Outlook now":

Are you seeing these options in your Outlook.com account yet?

