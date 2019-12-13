The top 20 passwords that you shouldn't be using

Despite data breaches involving stolen or cracked passwords constantly being in the news, it seems people are still making poor choices when it comes to their login credentials.

Password manager NordPass has compiled a list of the 200 most commonly used passwords of 2019 and highlighted the 20 you should never be using.

"2019 has seen the most data breaches in history, and those cyber incidents have affected billions of internet users," says Chad Hammond, a security expert at NordPass. "People struggle creating passwords, and this is one of the main reasons why users stick to the primitive ones. However, passwords should help protect us instead of putting our privacy in danger. It is as important as ever that internet users step up their cybersecurity game."

The top 20 worst passwords are as follows:

12345 123456 123456789 test1 password 12345678 zinch g_czechout asdf qwerty 1234567890 1234567 Aa123456. iloveyou 1234 abc123 111111 123123 dubsmash test

Hammond adds, "Most people prefer to use weak passwords rather than trying to remember long, complex ones. It also usually means they use the same one for all their accounts. And if one of them ends up in a breach, all other accounts get compromised, too."

You can find the full list of 200 along with tips on how to check your accounts and keep them safe at the NordPass blog.

