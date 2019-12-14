Google slaps blocks on some Linux web browsers

7 Comments

Google logo on white wood

It may seem that the big names of tech are eager to embrace -- and to be seen embracing -- Linux, but Google is being a little selective.

Users of the Konqueror, Falkon and Qutebrowser web browsers for Linux-based operating systems have reported that they are unable to log into Google services. What's strange is that not all users of these browsers are affected, but many people are seeing a warning when they try to use them.

See also:

Over on Reddit, there is a thread featuring posts from Konqueror, Falkon and Qutebrowser complaining that they are unable to access Google services using their preferred browser.

The company does not make it clear exactly what the problem is with any of the web browsers, but one Redditor suggests that it could be because Konqueror is regarded as abandonware.

Anyone using a browser affected by Google's selective support will see the following message:

Couldn't sign you in

This browser or app may not be secure. Learn more

Try using a different browser. If you're already using a supported browser, you can refresh your screen and try again to sign in.

Google is yet to issue an announcement or respond to queries about what's going on, so it's difficult to say exactly what the problem is with the browsers is -- or why it is that only some users appears to be affected.

7 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft reveals a new Windows logo and scores of redesigned icons

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in Facebook Messenger

Google slaps blocks on some Linux web browsers

Microsoft now lets you make calls from your PC

What Google's focus on web frameworks means for front-end development [Q&A]

Best Windows 10 apps this week

The top 20 passwords that you shouldn't be using

Most Commented Stories

Zorin OS 15.1 Linux distro is ready to replace Microsoft's dying Windows 7 on your PC

61 Comments

Microsoft is about to start aggressively advertising Windows 10 to Windows 7 stragglers

35 Comments

Linux users get an early Christmas gift -- Microsoft Teams

13 Comments

Beware fake recruiters bearing gifts!

11 Comments

Amazon is getting free access to NHS medical data

9 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.