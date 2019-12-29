How to install GIMP on Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia

11 Comments

Linux Mint is a great operating system, but with the most recent version (19.3 "Tricia"), there was some shocking news -- GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) was being removed! Crazy, right? I mean, of all of the great software available for Linux, GIMP is one of the best. It is an essential image editing tool that rivals Adobe Photoshop.

So, why did Linux Mint remove it as a pre-installed program? The developers thought the software was too advanced for newer Linux users. While I think that is a bit of nonsense, I can understand why the Mint developers would want to cater to beginners. Thankfully, it is totally easy to install GIMP on a new Linux Mint 19.3 installation.

ALSO READ: Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia is here

There are two ways to accomplish this -- with Software Manager or Terminal. For many users, the easiest way to install GIMP is with the former, as it uses a graphical interface. To do this, please launch the application menu by clicking the "LM" button on the bottom left of your screen.

Next, please click on the Software Manger icon; it looks like a green circle with 9 dots in the middle. You can see it highlighted in mint green below, directly below the Firefox icon.

In the search box, you can simply type "GIMP" (without quotes), click on the GIMP program, and then click "Install."

Congratulations! You now gave GIMP installed. You can find it by opening the application menu and going to "Graphics." It is listed as "GNU Image Manipulation Program."

Alternatively, you can use Terminal to install GIMP. While using the command line can be scary for some, it is actually very straightforward. In fact, once you become comfortable using Terminal, you might find it easier and more convenient than the Software Manager.

Simply type in the following commands.

sudo apt-get update [Press Enter]

sudo apt-get install gimp [Press Enter]

Y [Press Enter]

That's it, folks. GIMP is now installed via Terminal.

Image credit: 3Dalia / Shutterstock

11 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

My favorite tech items of 2019

ProtonMail's ProtonCalendar beta is the 'first fully encrypted calendar app'

Netflix series and a Steam sale give Witcher 3: Wild Hunt a huge boost

Transcend JetFlash 910 USB flash drive is fast, durable, and elegant

How the cloud can help enterprises break free from vendor lock-in [Q&A]

How censorship in Silicon Valley is killing free speech

Web-based Outlook will support email aliases soon

Most Commented Stories

Sorry Microsoft, Apple's Windows 10 is the operating system we really want!

1008 Comments

How censorship in Silicon Valley is killing free speech

23 Comments

Amazon again brags about record-breaking holiday shopping sales

21 Comments

Gentoo-based Calculate Linux 20 now available for download

20 Comments

Transcend JetFlash 910 USB flash drive is fast, durable, and elegant

12 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.