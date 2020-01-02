Samsung unveils affordable and elegant Galaxy Book Flex α (Alpha) 2-in-1 laptop

Long gone are the days where Apple was the sole manufacturer of elegant laptops. Quite frankly, Apple has become a bit stagnant with its designs. Truth be told, makers of Windows laptops (such as Samsung, HP, and Huawei) have met or exceeded Apple's MacBook looks. Best of all, these Windows notebooks are often much more affordable than Apple's offerings too. Not to mention, they typically have touch screens!

Today, Samsung unveils a new Windows 10 laptop that isn't just elegant, but affordable too. Starting at well below $1,000, the Galaxy Book Flex α (Alpha) features a useful 2-in-1 design that should be beneficial for both work and play. It has a beautiful 13.3-inch QLED FHD display, long battery life, a fingerprint reader, a USB-C port. and a 10th gen Intel Core processor.

"With Galaxy Book Flex α's brilliant QLED display and ultra-thin bezel, you get the gold standard in televisions directly on your laptop, so that every viewing experience is vivid and true-to-life. Capable of producing over one billion colors, QLED makes streaming your favorite content more immersive than ever before. The stylish 2-in-1 PC also delivers a super-bright display with max 600-nit capacity so you can enjoy the screen’s 100% color volume and vibrant picture in any lighting. To maintain this level of efficiency, Galaxy Book α offers 17.5-hour battery," says Samsung.

The famed company further says, "Galaxy Book Flex α is a thin and light 2-in-1 PC, weighing 1.19kg, making it portable enough to take on life’s projects wherever you go. Just 13.9mm thick, Galaxy Book Flex α can fit into any bag with ease, and still leave room for whatever else you need to get through the day. Featuring sharp, diamond-cut edges and a crisp, durable aluminum frame, this PC is built to withstand typical wear and tear while maintaining its aesthetic look. Galaxy Book Flex α features superior hardware, including a 10th generation Intel Core Processor, which means no lag -- just seamless streaming and creating."

Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America provides the following statement.

We all have different routines, and we need technology that works the way we work, and with our new Galaxy Computing line, we’re giving consumers the ability to choose a PC that meets their unique needs. Galaxy Book Flex α is a stellar new variant of the Galaxy Computing line, offering many of the best design, hardware, and display features at an accessible price-point.

Samsung provides the following specifications.

Dimensions 304.9 x 202.0 x 13.9 mm Weight 1.19 kg Display 13.3" QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080) CPU 10th generation Intel Core Processor Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Memory 8GB/12GB DDR4 Storage 256GB 512GB Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2x2 Camera / Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic Audio Stereo Speakers ( 1.5 W x 2 ) Pen Active Pen (sold separately) Security Fingerprint Keyboard Backlit Material Aluminum Battery 54Wh Ports USB-C | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | MicroSD | 3.5pi HP/Mic

So, just how affordable is the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α (Alpha) 2-in-1 laptop? It will start at just $830. At that price, you get 8GB RAM and a 256GB SATA SSD. There will configurations with 12GB of RAM and either a 512GB SATA SSD or a 1TB NVMe SSD. Pricing for the superior specifications has not yet been revealed. An active stylus will be sold separately.