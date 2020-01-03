XFX leaks full details of AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card

AMD hasn't yet announced its Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card, but everything you could possibly want to know about the "the world's most technologically advanced card for 1080p gaming" has leaked.

Electronics firm XFX has -- seemingly inadvertently and without AMD's say-so -- published full details of the graphics card on a page entitled XFX AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB GDDR6 THICC II Pro Staging. Just about the only thing we don't get to know from this highly detailed page is how much the card will cost.

If you head over to the XFX page you'll see that the Radeon RX 5600 XT features 6GB of 12GB/s GDDR6 memory and a 192-bit interface. The dual-slot PCI-E 4.0 card is clocked at 1460MHz which can be boosted up to 1620MHz. It features 2304 stream processors, and with three DisplayPort outputs and one HDMI, multi-screen gamers will be quite happy.

For anyone more interested in looking at their graphics card than using it, the black and copper color scheme will please many. The color is in keeping with the copper GPU memory heatsink and quartet of copper heat pipes.

XFX lists the model number of the card as RX-56XT6DFD6 and indicates a launch date of January 2019 [sic]. We may learn the specific release date from AMD's CES keynote next week.

In the meantime, here are the full specs courtesy of XFX:

Model Number RX-56XT6DFD6

Product Name AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Product Description XFX RX 5600 XT THICC II PRO 6GB BOOST UP TO 1620M D6 3xDP HDMI

Launch Date Jan,2019

UPC Number 778656079014

Specifications

Bus Type PCI-E 4.0

PCI-E 4.0 Game Clock 1460MHz

1460MHz Boost Clock Up to 1620MHz

1620MHz Stream Processors 2304

2304 Memory Bus 192 bit

192 bit Memory Clock 12 Gbps

12 Gbps Memory Size 6 GB

6 GB Memory Type GDDR6

GDDR6 Card Profile Dual Slot

Dual Slot Thermal Solution DD Fansink

Outputs

Dual link Support Y

Y HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4 HDR with Digital Stream Compression 1.2a (DSC 1.2a) support which offers a single-cable visually lossless 4K/240Hz, 4K/120Hz/HDR or 8K HDR 60Hz experience.

Output - Display Port 3

3 Output - HDMI 1

Features

Display Port ready DisplayPort 1.4 HDR

HDMI Ready 2.0b

Requirements

External Power - 8-pins 1

1 Minimum Power Supply Requirement 450 watt

450 watt XFX Recommended Power Supply XFX 500W PSU

Technologies

RDNA Architecture

2nd Gen 7nm GPU

GDDR6 Memory

Power Efficiency

PCI® Express4.0 Support

Video Streaming up to 8K

DisplayPort 1.4w/DSC

Radeon Image Sharpening

Async Compute

Radeon Rays Audio + True Audio Next

Radeon Freesync™ 2 HDR*

Radeon VR Ready Premuim

Radeon Software

Driver Optimizations

Radeon Boost

Certifications

RoHS

Package Contents

8-pin to 6-pin power cable 1

1 Instruction Manual 1

Estimated Dimensions And Weights