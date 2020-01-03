XFX leaks full details of AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card
AMD hasn't yet announced its Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card, but everything you could possibly want to know about the "the world's most technologically advanced card for 1080p gaming" has leaked.
Electronics firm XFX has -- seemingly inadvertently and without AMD's say-so -- published full details of the graphics card on a page entitled XFX AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB GDDR6 THICC II Pro Staging. Just about the only thing we don't get to know from this highly detailed page is how much the card will cost.
If you head over to the XFX page you'll see that the Radeon RX 5600 XT features 6GB of 12GB/s GDDR6 memory and a 192-bit interface. The dual-slot PCI-E 4.0 card is clocked at 1460MHz which can be boosted up to 1620MHz. It features 2304 stream processors, and with three DisplayPort outputs and one HDMI, multi-screen gamers will be quite happy.
For anyone more interested in looking at their graphics card than using it, the black and copper color scheme will please many. The color is in keeping with the copper GPU memory heatsink and quartet of copper heat pipes.
XFX lists the model number of the card as RX-56XT6DFD6 and indicates a launch date of January 2019 [sic]. We may learn the specific release date from AMD's CES keynote next week.
In the meantime, here are the full specs courtesy of XFX:
- Model Number RX-56XT6DFD6
- Product Name AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
- Product Description XFX RX 5600 XT THICC II PRO 6GB BOOST UP TO 1620M D6 3xDP HDMI
- Launch Date Jan,2019
- UPC Number 778656079014
Specifications
- Bus Type PCI-E 4.0
- Game Clock 1460MHz
- Boost Clock Up to 1620MHz
- Stream Processors 2304
- Memory Bus 192 bit
- Memory Clock 12 Gbps
- Memory Size 6 GB
- Memory Type GDDR6
- Card Profile Dual Slot
- Thermal Solution DD Fansink
Outputs
- Dual link Support Y
- HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4 HDR with Digital Stream Compression 1.2a (DSC 1.2a) support which offers a single-cable visually lossless 4K/240Hz, 4K/120Hz/HDR or 8K HDR 60Hz experience.
- Output - Display Port 3
- Output - HDMI 1
Features
- Display Port ready DisplayPort 1.4 HDR
- HDMI Ready 2.0b
Requirements
- External Power - 8-pins 1
- Minimum Power Supply Requirement 450 watt
- XFX Recommended Power Supply XFX 500W PSU
Technologies
- RDNA Architecture
- 2nd Gen 7nm GPU
- GDDR6 Memory
- Power Efficiency
- PCI® Express4.0 Support
- Video Streaming up to 8K
- DisplayPort 1.4w/DSC
- Radeon Image Sharpening
- Async Compute
- Radeon Rays Audio + True Audio Next
- Radeon Freesync™ 2 HDR*
- Radeon VR Ready Premuim
- Radeon Software
- Driver Optimizations
- Radeon Boost
Certifications
- RoHS
Package Contents
- 8-pin to 6-pin power cable 1
- Instruction Manual 1
Estimated Dimensions And Weights
- Card Dimension (cm) 28 x 14.8 x 4.4
- Card Dimension (inch) 11.02 x 5.83 x 1.73
- Master Carton Dimensions (cm) 43 x 49 x 35.5
- Master Carton Dimensions (inch) 16.93 x 19.29 x 13.98
- Master Carton Weight (Kg) TBC
- Master Carton Weight (lb) TBC
- Package Dimensions (cm) 34 x 24 x 8
- Package Dimensions (inch) 13.39 x 9.45 x 3.15
- Package Weight (Kg) TBC
- Package Weight (lb) TBC
- Units/Carton 10