Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-sixty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

If you've ever wondered what Windows 10 would look like if Apple made it, you may want to check out Wayne's review of a concept of an Apple-made Windows 10 operating system.

Audacity Windows Store Version

Audacity Windows Store Version is a Store version of the popular open source audio editor. It allows you to record audio, import audio files, convert and edit them.

Note: this appears to be an unofficial port.

Blank New Tab (Microsoft Edge)

The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge offers some New Tab page customizations. You may tweak the look and feel, or disable Microsoft's content feed. What you cannot do is turn it into a blank page.

That's where Blank New Tab comes into play. The simple extension for the new Edge turns the browser's New Tab page into a blank page. Whenever you use Ctrl-T or open a New Tab page using other methods, you will get a blank page.

My Tree ($4.99, free for the next 27 days)

The application may be used to create family trees using contacts stored in People. The application is easy to use but the limitation means that you can only use it to create a hierarchy of family members that are in People (which excludes anyone not living anymore unless you create a contact sheet for them).

Chilly Morning, 15 images of frosty, light-filled views of early winter mornings.

Fireworks on New Year's, 16 images of fireworks from around the world.

Staircases PREMIUM, 12 4K images of architectural staircases.