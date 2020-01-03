Samsung announces Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite

Ahead of CES, Samsung has revealed two new additions to its range of Android smartphones. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite are cutdown, cheaper versions of their expensive flagship stablemates.

But while these are not as feature-packed or powerful as the fully fledged Galaxy S10 and Note10, they are pitched as upper mid-range devices. Samsung is making much of the phones' cameras and display -- hardly surprising when the 6.7-inch handsets both feature 32MP units on the front and a trio of cameras on the rear.

With the same edge-to-edge Infinity-O display to be found on each phone, the main differences between the two are the fact that the Galaxy Note10 Lite includes Samsung's S Pen stylus, and that the Galaxy S10 Lite features an octo- rather than a quad-core processor.

There are a few differences with the camera setups on the two phones, but both include a 123-degree ultra wide angle lens on one of the rear-facers.

At the moment, Samsung has not released details of pricing, but this will follow in due course -- although it's not clear if this will be at CES or at a later date. What we do know for now is that the Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue, and the Galaxy Note10 Lite will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.

The company details the following specs for the phones:

Galaxy S10 Lite

Display:7-inch Full HD+, Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, 2400x1080 (394ppi)

Rear cameras: Macro: 5MP, F2.4, - Wide-angle: 48MP, Super Steady OIS AF F2.0, Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2

Front camera: 32MP, F2.2

Body: 75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1mm, 186g

AP: 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.7GHz)

Memory: 6/8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Battery: 4,500mAh (typical)

OS: Android 10.0

Galaxy Note10 Lite