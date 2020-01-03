Foreign currency specialist Travelex suspends some services after cyber attack

No Comments

Travelex

Travelex, the London-based foreign exchange company, has suspended some of its services and taken its UK website offline following a cyber attack that took place on New Year's Eve.

A malware infection caused the company to take the decision to cut the cord on its services. It said that this was merely a "precautionary measure" which was done "in order to protect data". The suspension of services has caused problems for customers around the world and has had a knock-on effect for other companies including Tesco Bank and Asda.

See also:

Responding to queries about why its site wasn't working, Travelex said a virus had been found on its systems: "Our investigation to date shows no indication that any personal or customer data has been compromised. We've deployed teams of IT specialists and external cyber security experts who've been working continuously since New Year’s Eve to isolate the virus and restore the systems".

The company also tweeted a statement explaining a little about what had happened:

In taking services offline, Travelex has had to provide currency exchange on a manual basis in its branches.

It is not known who is responsible for introducing the malware, nor how long it will take Travelex to recover from the attack.

Image credit: Emagnetic / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Firefox 72 will let users delete data the browser collects about them

Foreign currency specialist Travelex suspends some services after cyber attack

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Dell announces XPS 13 (2020) Developer Edition with Ubuntu Linux and 32GB RAM

Samsung unveils affordable and elegant Galaxy Book Flex α (Alpha) 2-in-1 laptop

Dell Mobile Connect will soon let you control your iPhone from your laptop

Microsoft Edge for Android now supports legacy and new Edge syncing

Most Commented Stories

Sorry Microsoft, Apple's Windows 10 is the operating system we really want!

1022 Comments

How censorship in Silicon Valley is killing free speech

25 Comments

Gentoo-based Calculate Linux 20 now available for download

21 Comments

Apple says virtualization tools violate DMCA... but Corellium says the company is attacking jailbreaking

14 Comments

Transcend JetFlash 910 USB flash drive is fast, durable, and elegant

13 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.