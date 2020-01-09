US government-funded phones come with pre-installed malware

No Comments

Mobile app threats

Researchers at Malwarebytes have uncovered malware pre-installed on phones offered under the US government-funded Lifeline Assistance program.

Assurance Wireless by Virgin Mobile offers the UMX U686CL phone as their most budget-friendly option at only $35 under the scheme. However, users are getting more than they bargained for. An app called Wireless Update is designed to update the phone's OS but can also install other apps without consent.

The app is a variant of Adups, created by a China-based company caught collecting user data, creating backdoors for mobile devices and, yes, developing auto-installers.

Unfortunately this isn't the only problem. The device's own Settings app functions as a heavily-obfuscated malware detected by Malwarebytes as Android/Trojan.Dropper.Agent.UMX. It gets worse too, because the app serves as the dashboard from which settings are changed, so removing it would leave the device unusable.

Writing on the company's blog, Nathan Collier, senior malware intelligence analyst at Malwarebytes says:

Although we do have a way to uninstall pre-installed apps for current Malwarebytes users, doing so on the UMX has consequences. Uninstall Wireless Update, and you could be missing out on critical updates for the OS. We think that's worth the tradeoff, and suggest doing so.

But uninstall the Settings app, and you just made yourself a pricey paper weight. We do offer an attempt to remediate such pre-installed malware in our blog: The new landscape of pre-installed mobile malware: malicious code within.

It's often a risk with budget devices that they may harbor hidden threats, but it's worrying that these phones are being supplied under a government-backed scheme. Malwarebytes contacted Assurance Wireless with its findings but has not received a response.

You can find out more on the Malwarebytes blog.

Photo credit: LoveFreedom / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

US government-funded phones come with pre-installed malware

Plugable unveils 100W TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docking station

Why your business needs cyber risk insurance [Q&A]

Samsung T7 Touch is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSD with integrated fingerprint reader

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19541 to the Fast ring

Satechi launches 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Travel Charger

With Chrome 80, Google is making website notifications STFU

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

331 Comments

Apple says virtualization tools violate DMCA... but Corellium says the company is attacking jailbreaking

19 Comments

Samsung announces Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite

16 Comments

Firefox 72 will let users delete data the browser collects about them

11 Comments

Dell announces XPS 13 (2020) Developer Edition with Ubuntu Linux and 32GB RAM

11 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.