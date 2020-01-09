Plugable unveils 100W TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docking station

If you have a laptop with Thunderbolt 3, and you like to use the computer as a makeshift desktop, a docking station is a must-buy. Whether you own a Mac or Windows 10 notebook with TB3, one of these docks can transform your portable computer into a powerful and useful desk-based workstation. A single wire from the docking station to the computer will provide you with numerous ports, plus charging. It is immensely convenient to plug in one cable and immediately have access to a mouse, keyboard, large monitor, etc.

There are many Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks on the market these days, but thanks to the Intel Titan Ridge chipset, there are now models that can accommodate both of those connectivity options (such as this one from StarTech). Plugable has a new such model, and it looks incredible. It has one big feature that many other docks are lacking -- an SD card reader on the front. Taking it a step further, it even has a dedicated micro SD card port! That is very cool, as it means you can read the smaller card without the need of an adapter.

"The Plugable TBT3-UDZ is the most versatile, powerful and accessible docking station in 2020, exceeding limitations of other docking stations on the market. Its unique and exclusive design allows users to connect up to 2 additional 4K displays using either HDMI or DP without the need of external adapters - the first Thunderbolt 3 docking station to offer this functionality. The TBT3-UDZ is built upon the latest Intel Titan Ridge chipset, enabling the widest compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C laptops on the market," says Plugable.

ALSO READ: Plugable launches speedy 1TB and 2TB Thunderbolt 3 portable NVMe SSDs [Review]

The company also says, 'The TBT3-UDZ’s 100W power delivery is the highest charging wattage to be implemented in Plugable’s line of docking stations. With Apple now releasing notebooks with 96W chargers, such as the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, the TBT3-UDZ is the best docking station to pair with these devices for unrivaled performance. The docking station features 14 ports (Video, USB, SD/MicroSD, Ethernet, Audio), making it one of the most comprehensive docking stations available, ideal for the most demanding of professions that require multiple inputs and peripherals."

Plugable shares specifications below.

Up to 100W Power Delivery to host

2x DisplayPort 1.4 or 2x HDMI 2.0 ports

When used with compatible Thunderbolt 3 systems can achieve 2x [email protected]

When used with compatible Windows USB-C systems, can achieve 2x [email protected]

7x USB ports

1x USB 10Gbps port with BC 1.2 charging

1x USB 10Gbps port

5x USB 5Gbps ports

1x SD Card slot

1x MicroSD Card slot

1x Combination Audio Input/Output port

ALSO READ: Dell unveils UP2720Q UltraSharp 27 4K Thunderbolt 3 PremierColor monitor

Want to buy the The Plugable TBT3-UDZ today? Well, I am sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but you will have to wait. You see, it won't hit retailers until spring. Yeah, that is the most accurate availability details we have for now. Hopefully we will have a more definitive date soon. What we do know for sure, however, is the price -- it will cost $299.