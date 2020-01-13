Kingston launches DC1000B data center M.2 NVMe PCIe 2280 SSD

Solid state drives are extremely popular with consumers these days, and it isn't hard to see why. Not only are they much faster than traditional mechanical hard disk drives, but they have dropped in price dramatically over the last several years.

Consumers aren't the only ones loving solid state drives nowadays. Even the enterprise is getting aboard the SSD train. After all, data centers can benefit greatly from the faster performance provided by an SSD. The major downside to a solid state drive, however, is capacity -- they typically hold much less data than hard disk drives. Today, Kingston unveils a new M.2 NVMe PCIe 2280 SSD that is primarily designed to be a boot drive for servers. Called "DC1000B," it can be used in conjunction with larger capacity storage drives.

"The new drive is ideal for servers shipping with one or two M.2 NVMe slots dedicated for boot purposes and thus preserving valuable front-loading 2.5-inch drive bays for additional data storage. DC1000B is designed in a 2280 form factor that includes onboard power-loss protection and is engineered with 0.5DWPD4 endurance for extended service life. Kingston’s DC1000B boasts incredible performance with speeds of up to 3.2GB/s and 205K IOPS2 and is designed for booting, as well as caching and logging applications," says Kingston.

The company further says, "DC1000B is a high-performance M.2 (2280) NVMe SSD using the latest Gen 3.0 x 4 PCIe interface with 3D TLC NAND. DC1000B offers data centers a cost-effective boot drive solution with the reassurance they are purchasing an SSD designed for server use. Ideally suited for use in high-volume rack-mount servers as an internal boot drive(s) as well as purpose-built systems where a high-performance M.2 SSD is needed that includes on-board power-loss protection (PLP). DC1000B is designed to deliver enterprise-level performance consistency and low-latency features typically not found on client SSDs."

Keith Schimmenti, enterprise SSD business manager, Kingston says:

While the M.2 form factor was originally designed for client machines, it’s small physical size and high performance make it attractive for server use. DC1000B is purposefully built for the latest servers from both white box and Tier 1 server OEMs that utilize M.2 NVMe SSDs for boot purposes, as well as the ability to be configured as a local cache drive.

Kingston shares the following specifications.

M.2 (2280) NVMe Performance: Incredible speeds of up to 2.6GB/s and 200K IOPS.

Incredible speeds of up to 2.6GB/s and 200K IOPS. Optimized Server Boot Drive: Enhanced for boot workloads as well as caching and logging applications.

Enhanced for boot workloads as well as caching and logging applications. On-board (PLP) Power Loss Protection: Reduce the possibility of data loss and/or corruption on ungraceful power-off.

Reduce the possibility of data loss and/or corruption on ungraceful power-off. Maximize Drive Bays: Move boot drives internally frees up front loading drive bays for additional data storage.

Move boot drives internally frees up front loading drive bays for additional data storage. Form Factor: M.2, 22mm x 80mm (2280)

M.2, 22mm x 80mm (2280) Interface: PCIe NVMe Gen 3 x 4

PCIe NVMe Gen 3 x 4 Capacities: 240GB, 480GB

240GB, 480GB NAND : 3D TLC

: 3D TLC Self-Encrypting Drive (SED): AES 256-bit Encryption

AES 256-bit Encryption Sequential Read/Write: 240GB – 2,200MBs/290MBs 480GB – 3,200MBs/565MBs

Steady-State 4k Read/Write: 240GB – 111,000/12,000 IOPS 480GB – 205,000/20,000 IOPS

Total Bytes Written (TBW): 240GB – 248TBW 480GB – 475TBW

Latency Read (Avg): 161µs

161µs Latency Write (Avg): 75µs

75µs Power-Loss Protection (Power Caps): Yes

Yes Enterprise SMART tools: Reliability tracking, usage statistics, SSD life remaining, wear leveling, temperature

Reliability tracking, usage statistics, SSD life remaining, wear leveling, temperature Endurance: 240GB — (0.5 DWPD/5yrs) 480GB — (0.5 DWPD/5yrs)



Power Consumption: 240GB: Idle: 1.82W Average Read: 1.71W Average Write: 3.16W

Max Read: 1.81W Max Write: 3.56W 480GB: Idle: 1.90W Average Read: 1.74W Average Write: 4.88W

Max Read: 1.81W Max Write: 5.47W



Storage temperature: -40°C ~ 85°C

-40°C ~ 85°C Operating temperature: 0°C ~ 70°C

0°C ~ 70°C Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 3.8mm

80mm x 22mm x 3.8mm Weight: 240GB – 8g 480GB – 9g

Vibration operating: 2.17G Peak (7–800Hz)

2.17G Peak (7–800Hz) Vibration non-operating: 20G Peak (10–2000Hz)

20G Peak (10–2000Hz) MTBF: 2 million hours

2 million hours Warranty/support: Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

The Kingston DC1000B data center M.2 NVMe PCIe 2280 SSD can be had immediately, but not likely from traditional stores. If you are a decision-maker or buyer for a business, you should contact your Kingston representative for pricing. There are two capacities from which to choose -- 240GB and 480GB.