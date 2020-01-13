UK's intelligence service warns against using Windows 7 for email and banking

1 Comment

Computer skull

The end of Microsoft's support for Windows 7 is now just hours away. It should not come as any sort of surprise, as coverage of the end of life for the operating system has been widespread, but there are still plenty of people and businesses using the decade-old OS.

Some are put off by the hassle of upgrading (although it's easy), while others are discouraged by cost (although you can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free). But the ramifications of sticking with Windows 7 could be serious -- so much so that the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has issued a stark warning not to use the operating system for email or banking.

See also:

The NCSC is part of GCHQ, the UK's intelligence service, and it says: "The NCSC would encourage people to upgrade devices currently running Windows 7, allowing them to continue receiving software updates which help protect their devices".

The spokesperson for the agency goes on to warn:

We would urge those using the software after the deadline to replace unsupported devices as soon as possible, to move sensitive data to a supported device and not to use them for tasks like accessing bank and other sensitive accounts.

Accessing sensitive banking services from a device that could have security flaw that will never be patched seems like common sense. But the NCSC says that those still clinging to Windows 7 "should also consider accessing email from a different device".

Now is the time to upgrade to Windows 10 -- and even after all this time, you can still upgrade for free.

Image credit: Alexandr III / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

UK's intelligence service warns against using Windows 7 for email and banking

Windows 7 is dead -- switch to the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 4.8 NOW!

Reminder: You have slightly longer to download data from Yahoo Groups -- but you still need to move fast!

Warning: Windows 7 is losing support, but so is this popular version of Ubuntu Linux!

New nuisance call act could help cut down on spammy telemarketing calls

Microsoft takes us on a nostalgia-fueled trip through time

Acknowledging 'poor' drivers can break Windows 10, Microsoft tweaks update schedule and gives partners new powers

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

346 Comments

Warning: Windows 7 is losing support, but so is this popular version of Ubuntu Linux!

135 Comments

New nuisance call act could help cut down on spammy telemarketing calls

15 Comments

Microsoft is giving Windows Terminal a retro look with CRT effects

11 Comments

US government-funded phones come with pre-installed malware

9 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.