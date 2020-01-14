Kensington releases Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball

Back in the day, there were two types of people -- mouse users and trackball users. There were obviously far more of the former, but the latter were very passionate about trackballs. In fact, there are some consumers that buy and hoard them out of fear that their favorite model will one day be unobtainable.

If you aren't familiar, a trackball is a productivity-focused pointing device that allows the user to move the on-screen cursor by manipulating a ball with their thumb. This type of device can be a godsend for those with wrist issues, as you don't need to move your arm like with a mouse. It is definitely not a good choice for gamers, however.

Today, Kensington launches a new trackball that should delight fans of this device type. Called "Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball," it has a lot going for it. As the name suggests, it connects to your computer wirelessly and it is ergonomically correct by being vertical -- another blessing for those with wrist issues. The wheel offers both vertical and horizontal scrolling too. Battery life is quite impressive, as you can get 18 months of use from just two AA batteries.

"A 60° tilt angle keeps the wrist in a natural handshake position to improve wrist and forearm posture and decrease the risk of musculoskeletal conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome and tendonitis. New trackball users can enjoy improved precision and productivity with a simple learning curve. The Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball uses the same left click, right click, and scroll wheel operation as a traditional mouse, while providing the advantages of a trackball with a simple roll of the thumb," says Kensington.

The company further says, "The premium optical tracking sensor and triple DPI switch provide optimal precision and easy cursor speed transitions. The 34mm finger-operated trackball requires a small desktop footprint, and lets users navigate multiple monitors and large files with smooth cursor control. Connect the vertical trackball to up to three different devices -- one via the 2.4GHz nano dongle that stows inside the trackball body, and two additional connections via Bluetooth. A built-in trackball ejection button enables effortless removal of the trackball for cleaning to keep it functioning smoothly."

The Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball (model K75326) can be had here for just $79.99. That's actually quite the reasonable price given all you are getting here. Keep in mind, even if you don't have any health issues with your wrist, a vertical trackball can still be a great investment. Some people just prefer it to a mouse, but also, it can be a good option for home theater PCs, as you don't need a flat surface to use it. It can also be beneficial for those with very little desk space.