Kensington launches beautiful SD6000 Surface Go Docking Station

The Surface Go may not be the most powerful computer Microsoft makes, but it is definitely the least expensive. Despite its meager specifications, it can absolutely serve as a great tablet/laptop for home use, education, and business -- depending on needs, of course.

But can the Surface Go also be a desktop? Thanks to Kensington's all-new SD6000 Docking Station, the answer is an astounding yes! You see, not only is it a proper docking station, but it also props the computer up like a monitor. You can then connect up to two monitors, a mouse, a keyboard, external storage, hardwired internet, and more! In other words, the Surface Go really can be a proper desktop. In addition, Kensington is releasing new locks for Surface Go and Surface Pro that will keep it safe from thieves. They are quite cool, as they securely grip the Surface kickstand.

"The SD6000 Surface Go Docking Station is the first all-in-one Surface Go docking solution exclusively designed for Surface to provide a perfect blend of productivity, creativity, and security. Built on Microsoft’s proprietary Surface Connect technology, users can connect with confidence for a seamless dock and charge experience. Extend productivity via 4 USB-A 3.1 ports (5V/0.9A), 1 USB-C 3.1 port (5V/3A), a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet port," says Kensington.

The company further says, "Leverage the hinged design to angle the Surface Go in the perfect position while a magnetic connection keeps the Surface Pen handy. Secure your Surface Go and dock with the optional locking module and choose between standard (K62918) or custom (K63251) keying solutions. The SD6000 is an ideal choice for offices with security protocols, point-of-sale locations, check-in counters, mobile carts, kiosks, education environments, and conference rooms."

Kensington shares specifications below.

Connection Technology: Surface Connect

Additional Screen Outputs: 2

Video Ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x HDMI 2.0

Maximum Resolution Supported: Single Monitor: 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz and Dual Monitors: 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz

Operating System(s): Windows 10

Number of USB Ports: 5 -- 4 x USB 3.0 Ports (back) supporting 5V/0.9A, 1 x USB-C Port: (rear) does not support USB-C Alt mode. Supports USB bus power up to 15W

Audio: 1 x 3.5mm Combo Microphone & Headphone Port (rear)

Ethernet Speed (Mbps): 1000, 100, 10

Warranty: 3 years

When it comes to physically securing you Surface tablet, Kensington explains its new locks below.

Combination Lock for Surface Pro and Surface Go delivers uncompromised security. Non-invasive locking technology is supported by a secure carbon steel cable, and the lock head meets Kensington’s industry-leading standards for tamper resistance, reliability, and durability. The four-wheel number code is programmed into the lock before arrival so you can put it to work immediately, without the need to set the combination yourself. Kensington also offers a Keyed Cable Lock. Kensington’s free online Register amd Retrieve program provides quick and secure code registration or key replacement.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Kensington SD6000 Surface Go Docking Station can be had here immediately for $349. Yes that is a lot of money when you consider the price of the actual Surface Go, but hey, you get what you pay for. It looks like a very beautiful and useful docking solution. The K66300 Combination Lock for Surface Pro and Surface Go is available here for $32.99, while the Keyed Cable Lock can be had here for $44.99.