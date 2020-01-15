Majority of workloads will be in the cloud by the end of 2020

Cloud

Organizations are becoming more comfortable and familiar with cloud technology while recognizing its increasing benefits. 85 percent of respondents to a new survey say they expect to have the majority of their workloads on the cloud by the end of this year, and 24 percent plan to be cloud-only.

The study from cloud services provider AllCloud also shows more than 56 percent of respondents say that at least half of all their cloud workloads are using containers or microservices.

When asked about their motivations for choosing a cloud platform, 28 percent of survey respondents say that security is their primary goal, and 26 percent say reliability is their main objective. Flexibility (22 percent) is cited as the third most important consideration, followed by cost (14 percent) and integrations (eight percent). Internal know-how and available resources bring up the rear, at two percent, which speaks to the confidence level of IT professionals in terms of how well prepared their companies are from an IT talent perspective.

"The survey findings are consistent with what we're hearing from our customers," says Eran Gil, CEO of AllCloud. "The 'I'm planning on moving to the cloud' train has long since left the station, with the vast majority of organizations having moved, or are in the process of moving their workloads to the cloud. Likewise, DevOps technologies are rising, and cost continues to take a back seat to more end-user facing benefits of cloud, such as reliability and security. It will be interesting to see how these results shift in 2020."

The full 2020 Cloud Infrastructure Report is available to download from the AllCloud website.

Photo Credit: Stokkete/Shutterstock

