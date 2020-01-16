2019: The year in cyber attacks

No Comments

Cyber attack

Check Point Research has released its 2020 Cyber Security Report, looking at the key malware and cyber-attack trends during 2019.

Even though cryptomining declined during 2019, linked to cryptocurrencies' fall in value and the closure of the Coinhive operation in March, 38 percent of companies globally were impacted by crypto-miners in 2019, up from 37 percent the previous year. Crypto-miners remain a low-risk, high-reward activity for criminals.

Botnets continue to be a problem too. 28 percent of organizations globally were hit by botnet activity, an increase of over 50 percent compared with 2018. Emotet was the most common bot malware used, primarily because of its versatility in enabling malware and spam distribution services. Other botnet actions such as sextortion email activity and DDoS attacks rose sharply in 2019 too.

Ransomware impacted relatively few organizations in 2019, but the report shows attacks are becoming more targeted with criminals aiming to extract maximum reward for their efforts.

Mobile attacks have declined too, with 27 percent of organizations worldwide impacted by cyberattacks that involved mobile devices in 2019, down from 33 percent in 2018.

"2019 presented a complex threat landscape where nation states, cybercrime organizations and private contractors accelerated the cyber arms race, elevating each other's capabilities at an alarming pace, and this will continue into 2020," says Lotem Finkelsteen, major intelligence officer at Check Point Software Technologies. "Even if an organization is equipped with the most comprehensive, state-of-the-art security products, the risk of being breached cannot be completely eliminated. Beyond detection and remediation, organizations need to adopt a proactive plan to stay ahead of cybercriminals and prevent attacks. Detecting and automatically blocking the attack at an early stage can prevent damage. Check Point's 2020 Security Report shares what organizations need to look out for, and how they can win the war against cyber-attacks through key best practices."

The full report is available from the Check Point blog.

Photo credit: Tashatuvango/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google announces end of support dates for Chrome Apps on Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS

2019: The year in cyber attacks

I'm Ronnie Kray -- which notorious mobster are you?

Microsoft sends mixed messages by releasing Chromium-based Edge browser for unsupported Windows 7

Microsoft turns the screws on Windows 7 users with full-screen upgrade warnings

Microsoft is rolling out Chromium-based Edge to everyone from today, but it's missing important features

Logitech announces ERGO K860 Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard with Wrist Rest

Most Commented Stories

Warning: Windows 7 is losing support, but so is this popular version of Ubuntu Linux!

169 Comments

Windows 7 is dead -- switch to the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 4.8 NOW!

50 Comments

Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS should entice Windows 7 switchers with new theme

38 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Chromium-based Edge to everyone from today, but it's missing important features

24 Comments

This remastered Windows 7 is the Microsoft operating system you've been waiting for

23 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.