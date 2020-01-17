Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-sixty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft launched a new tool this week to help customers find the perfect Windows 10 computer.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

GoProNect - GoPro File Transfer for Windows 10 ($4.99, free the next 2 days)

The unofficial application provides you with options to copy media files from GoPro devices to your Windows 10 computer.

Use it to browse, open, delete, and copy files. The app supports all GoPro devices according to the description.

Indexer Diagnostics

Indexer Diagnostics is a new application by Microsoft to assist administrators in troubleshooting search related issues.

The app provides information about the status of search, e.g. service and number of indexed files, as well as troubleshooting tools to reset search, find out if certain files are indexed, or check out all items that are indexed by Windows Search.

Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Stable

Microsoft released the first stable version of the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser this week. The company plans to replace the classic version of Microsoft Edge with the new Edge browser eventually.

Home users who run Windows 10 may get the new browser via Windows Update in the coming months. Users who don't want to wait can download it for Windows or Mac directly from the linked resource.

Check out Mark's article for additional details on the release.

Windows 10 themes

Beach Glow, 18 images of beaches.

Notable updates

Messenger (Beta) by Facebook gets new voice recording feature.

Microsoft will replace the Intune Managed Browser with Microsoft Edge.

Mouse and Keyboard Center is now available for ARM devices.

Windows Calculator gets a new graphing mode in latest Insider versions.