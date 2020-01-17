CRM is no longer enough say leading software companies

No Comments

CRM jigsaw

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems are no longer enough for the digital era, according to more than 200 software companies.

In a declaration published as an open letter in yesterday's Wall Street Journal, the Platform of Independents set out its belief that companies should never be locked into CRM suites, and that building better products, respecting customer privacy, and making smarter business decisions requires more than a one-size-fits-all approach to their technology stacks.

The Platform of Independents is made up of Segment, Airship, Amplitude, Drift, Iterable, Mixpanel, Outreach, Pendo, Radar, and Tray.io, as well as more than 190 co-signatory companies.

The declaration states, "CRMs were perfect for the Rolodex era. They are not equipped for today's digital age, where massive volumes of data about customer interactions flow directly from your websites, mobile apps, emails, kiosks, and call centers every single second of every day. Companies need to use the best technology available for each of these channels. Instead, they are often locked into the tools and capabilities (or lack thereof) which their CRM suites provide."

The ten software companies that lead The Platform of Independents have built their products in the belief that businesses should never be forced into a one-size-fits-all approach, or locked into a single cloud suite.

Peter Reinhardt, CEO and co-founder at Segment says:

The time has come for businesses to realize that there's a whole new world outside the legacy CRM suite. Together with our partners, we're proud to stand up for what's best for customer-first businesses in the digital age: choice, flexibility, and the freedom to build data stacks using any combination of best-in-class technology.

In short, CRM just isn't enough anymore.

You can sign up for a webinar to discuss the world beyond CRM to be held on February 5 at 9am PT.

Image creditMazirama/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

CRM is no longer enough say leading software companies

The top creative trends for 2020 revealed

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19546 with new Graphing Mode in Windows Calculator

Golden Globe winner '1917' leaks onto the internet

Microsoft giving three months of 'Xbox Game Pass for PC' for just one dollar!

Phishing dominates the UK threat landscape

Most Commented Stories

Warning: Windows 7 is losing support, but so is this popular version of Ubuntu Linux!

173 Comments

Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS should entice Windows 7 switchers with new theme

81 Comments

Windows 7 is dead -- switch to the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 4.8 NOW!

55 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Chromium-based Edge to everyone from today, but it's missing important features

31 Comments

This remastered Windows 7 is the Microsoft operating system you've been waiting for

25 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.