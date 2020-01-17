Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19546 with new Graphing Mode in Windows Calculator

It’s been a big week for Microsoft this week. Windows 7 reached its end of life, and the NSA discovered a major flaw in Windows 10, which thankfully has been fixed as part of the software giant’s Patch Tuesday.

Not as exciting, but always interesting, Microsoft has also now released a new Windows 10 build for Insiders on the Fast ring.

The second Insider Preview flight of 2020, Build 19546, gains one major new feature -- Graphing Mode in Windows Calculator.

Microsoft explains:

Today, we’re updating Windows Calculator for Insiders with a preview of our new graphing mode. Adding support for graphing is one of our top feature requests in Feedback Hub, and we’re excited to bring this feature to our users. Graphing capabilities are also essential for students who are beginning to explore linear algebra. With this feature, we hope to empower students to learn mathematics by improving their conceptual understanding and attitudes towards math.

Some of the things you can now do with the feature include plotting equations on the graph, adding equations with variables, and analyzing the graph.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue resulting in Timeline not showing any activities.

Fixed an issue resulting in Outlook search not working for some.

Fixed an issue significantly impacting Task View reliability for some.

Fixed an issue where pressing Spatial Sound -> Off in the sound menu caused Explorer.exe to crash.

Known issues are:



BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected.

The cloud recovery option for Reset this PC isn’t working on this build. Please use the local reinstall option when performing Reset this PC.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is investigating reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0x8007042b.

Microsoft is looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.

The Optimize Drives Control Panel is incorrectly reporting that optimization has never run on some devices. Optimization is completing successfully, even though it is not reflected in the UI.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

Remote Desktop Connection crashes when attempting to connect to multiple sessions.

Snipping isn’t working on secondary monitors.

The IME candidate window for East Asian IMEs (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and the Japanese IME) may not open sometimes. Microsoft is investigating. As a workaround if you encounter this, please change the focus to another application or editing area and back to the original and try again. Alternatively, you can go to Task Manager and end the "TextInputHost.exe" task from the Details tab, and it should work afterwards.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock