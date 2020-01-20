You can buy the official Kubuntu 'Focus' Linux laptop now

1 Comment

Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux-based desktop operating systems in the world. Why? Well, it is easy to use, preloaded with useful software, and has one of the best online communities.

Not everyone likes the default GNOME desktop environment, however, so some folks opt for different flavors of Ubuntu, such as Xububtu (which uses Xfce) or Kubuntu (which uses KDE Plasma). Speaking of the latter, today, you can buy an official Kubuntu laptop. Called "Focus". It is an absolutely powerhouse with top specs.

"The Kubuntu Council, MindShareManagement Inc, and Tuxedo Computers proudly announce the the officially authorized Kubuntu Focus Laptop. The target audience are power users and developers who seek performance and compatibility with Linux deployment environments. It comes pre-loaded and pre-updated with the latest, professionally vetted software for web development, deep learning, Steam games, video editing, image editing, and dozens of additional supported software packages," explain The Kubuntu developers.

The developers further explain, "This laptop is the result of months of focused industrial design. We took one hardware configuration meticulously tuned it to ensure everything works out of the box. Dozens of configurations are tuned to make the hardware work at its best. The Kubuntu Focus handles the platform so you can focus on Work and Play."

The Kubuntu Developers share the specifications below.

  • CPU: Core i7-9750H 6c/12t 4.5GHz Turbo
  • GPU: 6GB GTX-2060
  • RAM: 32GB Dual Channel DDR4 2666 RAM
  • Storage: 1TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe
  • Display: 16.1" matte 1080p IPS
  • Keyboard: LED backlit, 3-4mm travel
  • Chassis: Metal and plastic, 0.78"
  • Broad suite of curated apps pre-loaded
  • Two year warranty
  • User expandable SDD, NVMe, and RAM
  • Superior cooling

As you can imagine, such high-end specs do not come cheap. The starting price for the Kubuntu Focus Laptop is $2395. That gets you 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 2060. You can double the RAM to 64GB and opt for either an RTX 2070 or RTX 2080 -- if you are willing to spend more money, of course. You can configure your own here now.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

You can buy the official Kubuntu 'Focus' Linux laptop now

AI -- separating the reality from the hype to deliver better solutions [Q&A]

Nyrius ARIES Pro+ can stream 1080p HD video more than 150 feet

How to find and use the free screen recorder tool in Windows 10

How machine learning is set to be a major disruptor in the 2020s [Q&A]

Microsoft pledges to patch Internet Explorer bug that is being actively exploited

Giveaway: Win a Logitech Pro Personal Video Collaboration Kit (a $399 value)

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS should entice Windows 7 switchers with new theme

86 Comments

Windows 7 is dead -- switch to the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 4.8 NOW!

56 Comments

Will Brexit cause UK tech ambitions to decline?

48 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Chromium-based Edge to everyone from today, but it's missing important features

33 Comments

Microsoft sends mixed messages by releasing Chromium-based Edge browser for unsupported Windows 7

31 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.