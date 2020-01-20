You can buy the official Kubuntu 'Focus' Linux laptop now

Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux-based desktop operating systems in the world. Why? Well, it is easy to use, preloaded with useful software, and has one of the best online communities.

Not everyone likes the default GNOME desktop environment, however, so some folks opt for different flavors of Ubuntu, such as Xububtu (which uses Xfce) or Kubuntu (which uses KDE Plasma). Speaking of the latter, today, you can buy an official Kubuntu laptop. Called "Focus". It is an absolutely powerhouse with top specs.

"The Kubuntu Council, MindShareManagement Inc, and Tuxedo Computers proudly announce the the officially authorized Kubuntu Focus Laptop. The target audience are power users and developers who seek performance and compatibility with Linux deployment environments. It comes pre-loaded and pre-updated with the latest, professionally vetted software for web development, deep learning, Steam games, video editing, image editing, and dozens of additional supported software packages," explain The Kubuntu developers.

The developers further explain, "This laptop is the result of months of focused industrial design. We took one hardware configuration meticulously tuned it to ensure everything works out of the box. Dozens of configurations are tuned to make the hardware work at its best. The Kubuntu Focus handles the platform so you can focus on Work and Play."

The Kubuntu Developers share the specifications below.

CPU: Core i7-9750H 6c/12t 4.5GHz Turbo

GPU: 6GB GTX-2060

RAM: 32GB Dual Channel DDR4 2666 RAM

Storage: 1TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe

Display: 16.1" matte 1080p IPS

Keyboard: LED backlit, 3-4mm travel

Chassis: Metal and plastic, 0.78"

Broad suite of curated apps pre-loaded

Two year warranty

User expandable SDD, NVMe, and RAM

Superior cooling

As you can imagine, such high-end specs do not come cheap. The starting price for the Kubuntu Focus Laptop is $2395. That gets you 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 2060. You can double the RAM to 64GB and opt for either an RTX 2070 or RTX 2080 -- if you are willing to spend more money, of course. You can configure your own here now.