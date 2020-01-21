Plugable launches affordable 512GB variant of its excellent Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD

If you own a Thunderbolt 3 computer, and you have a need for external storage, I highly recommend you buy a TB3 solid state drive. The speed provided by a Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD is simply amazing -- it puts a USB hard disk drive or external SATA SSD to shame.

Aren't sure which model to buy? You should check out our review of the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD here. The drive is fast, well-built, and very attractive. The problem? It is a bit expensive -- although worth every penny (if you can afford it). For instance, the 1TB variant costs $299, while the 2TB model is $499. If you don't need that much capacity, and would rather save some money, I have some good news. Starting today, Plugable is launching a 512GB version of its popular that costs less than the two aforementioned models.

"The Plugable SSD is perfect for creators and editors who require fast scratch storage, regularly edit large, hi-res files, and want to maintain productivity without delays from slow transfer speeds while providing additional storage for multiple projects. The Plugable 512GB drive is capable of storing 85 minutes of ProRes 422 HQ 4K video or 75 minutes of DnXHR HQ 4K video. Through the combined power of Thunderbolt 3 and NVMe storage technologies, the Plugable SSD surpasses the limitations of traditional SATA III SSDs and interfaces directly with CPUs via PCI Express, resulting in rapid performance, lower latency and reduced CPU usage," says Plugable.

The company further says, "The plug-and-play SSD is compatible and interchangeable with any Thunderbolt 3-enabled Mac or Windows system to seamlessly import media into preferred editing applications. Designed to be durable and portable, the Plugable SSD weighs in at only at 6.1oz (or 173g) with a surface area just slightly larger than a smartphone. Anodized aluminum protects your data while keeping the SSD cool, and the plush velvet carrying case provides an extra layer of protection from scratches and damage."

Plugable share specifications below.

Portable aluminum design

Thunderbolt 3 interface with integrated 18cm/7″ 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 cable

512GB NVMe Solid State storage with PCIe Gen3 x4 link

Sequential transfer speeds of 2400+ MB/s read and 1800+ MB/s write

36 month warranty

So, how much does the 512GB Plugable Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD cost? It comes in at $100 less than the 1TB variant. That's right, you can score the 512GB model for $199 here. For a limited time, you can check the coupon box to save an additional $20!