Today you can speak with Microsoft about the future of Windows and Office

It's not very often you get to communicate directly with large technology companies to gives feedback about their products, but later today you will be able to speak with Microsoft engineers to share your thoughts about Windows and Office.

For 90 minutes today, Microsoft is conducting an online research event providing one-on-one sessions, giving people the chance to help guide future development. It is an expansion of the Windows Insider and Office Insider programs, and Microsoft says it's keen to hear users' thoughts.

See also:

Things kick off at 11:00AM PST, and the sessions are open to anyone who wants to get involved. Microsoft suggests that you have either the Windows Insider or Office Insider preview builds installed.

Speaking about the online research sessions, the company explains that "they provide an exciting opportunity to connect with the engineers who design and build our products". It goes on to say: "Hearing from you early in the development cycle helps our engineers make changes to our products and test them before release".

In a post on the Windows Insider website, Microsoft reveals more:

Whether you're a Windows Insider or Office Insider, our Microsoft engineers would like to hear more about your experience. Which features have you liked recently? What would you like to see changed or improved in Windows or Office? We track answers to these questions like these all the time from our Insiders in the Feedback Hub and other channels. But this is your chance to talk directly, one-on-one, with our Microsoft engineers and help guide future development. Organized by Microsoft User Research, this voluntary research event is also great way to get even more out of your preview program. For more information -- and to add the event to your calendar -- simply visit one of the event pages below. At the time of the event, return to the page to join the session and you’ll be looped in as soon as our engineers are available. Each 1:1 session runs about 10-15 minutes.

The links you need to get involved are:

Microsoft User Research: Windows Insider Program

Tuesday, January 28 from 11:00-12:30pm PST GET MORE INFORMATION AND JOIN THE SESSION Microsoft User Research: Office Insider Program

Tuesday, January 28 from 11:00-12:30pm PST GET MORE INFORMATION AND JOIN THE SESSION

Image credit: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock