Most antivirus companies will continue to support Windows 7
Microsoft may have dropped Windows 7 like a hot stone, but that doesn't mean everyone is. Recognizing the fact that large numbers of people are going to continue using the aged operating system, most antivirus firms are going to continue to offer support.
Support from the likes of AVG, Avira, Kaspersky and Trend Micro for at least two years is great news for those concerned about the security of sticking with Windows 7. Of course, this doesn't mean that the operating system is entirely safe to use now that it has reached end of life, but with the right software installed, hangers-on can secure their systems somewhat.
While Microsoft has said that it will be issuing no more updates for Windows 7 users who are not paying for extended support (although this seems to be a flexible position), developers of antivirus software are not abandoning users. Even Microsoft says that it will continue to provide updates to Microsoft Security Essentials when Windows 7 is out of support, even if it won't update the operating system itself.
ZDNet -- with the help of information from AV-Test -- reports that all of the major (and many of the less major) antivirus companies will continue to support Windows 7 for at least two years. The site has rounded up details of just what will be available:
|AhnLab
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|AVG & Avast
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details
|Avira
|Support ends in November 2022 - further details
|Bitdefender
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details
|BullGuard
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|Carbon Black
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|ESET
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|FireEye
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|F-Secure
|No end of support announced, at least until December 2021
|G Data
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|Ikarus
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|Kaspersky
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|K7 Computing
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|McAfee
|No end of support announced, at least until December 2021 - further details
|Microsoft (Security Essentials)
|End of support for program updates, still offering only signature updates (without an end date) - further details
|Microworld
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|PC Matic
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|Quickheal
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|Seqrite
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|Sophos
|Support on-premise until December 2020, Cloud-managed until June 2021
|Symantec / NortonLifeLock
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|ThreatTrack / Vipre
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
|TotalAV
|No end of support announced, at least 1 year
|Trend Micro
|No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details
