Most antivirus companies will continue to support Windows 7

Microsoft may have dropped Windows 7 like a hot stone, but that doesn't mean everyone is. Recognizing the fact that large numbers of people are going to continue using the aged operating system, most antivirus firms are going to continue to offer support.

Support from the likes of AVG, Avira, Kaspersky and Trend Micro for at least two years is great news for those concerned about the security of sticking with Windows 7. Of course, this doesn't mean that the operating system is entirely safe to use now that it has reached end of life, but with the right software installed, hangers-on can secure their systems somewhat.

While Microsoft has said that it will be issuing no more updates for Windows 7 users who are not paying for extended support (although this seems to be a flexible position), developers of antivirus software are not abandoning users. Even Microsoft says that it will continue to provide updates to Microsoft Security Essentials when Windows 7 is out of support, even if it won't update the operating system itself.

ZDNet -- with the help of information from AV-Test -- reports that all of the major (and many of the less major) antivirus companies will continue to support Windows 7 for at least two years. The site has rounded up details of just what will be available:

AhnLab No end of support announced, at least another 2 years AVG & Avast No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details Avira Support ends in November 2022 - further details Bitdefender No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details BullGuard No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Carbon Black No end of support announced, at least another 2 years ESET No end of support announced, at least another 2 years FireEye No end of support announced, at least another 2 years F-Secure No end of support announced, at least until December 2021 G Data No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Ikarus No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Kaspersky No end of support announced, at least another 2 years K7 Computing No end of support announced, at least another 2 years McAfee No end of support announced, at least until December 2021 - further details Microsoft (Security Essentials) End of support for program updates, still offering only signature updates (without an end date) - further details Microworld No end of support announced, at least another 2 years PC Matic No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Quickheal No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Seqrite No end of support announced, at least another 2 years Sophos Support on-premise until December 2020, Cloud-managed until June 2021 Symantec / NortonLifeLock No end of support announced, at least another 2 years ThreatTrack / Vipre No end of support announced, at least another 2 years TotalAV No end of support announced, at least 1 year Trend Micro No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details

Image credit: one photo / Shutterstock