Most antivirus companies will continue to support Windows 7

No Comments

Computer security

Microsoft may have dropped Windows 7 like a hot stone, but that doesn't mean everyone is. Recognizing the fact that large numbers of people are going to continue using the aged operating system, most antivirus firms are going to continue to offer support.

Support from the likes of AVG, Avira, Kaspersky and Trend Micro for at least two years is great news for those concerned about the security of sticking with Windows 7. Of course, this doesn't mean that the operating system is entirely safe to use now that it has reached end of life, but with the right software installed, hangers-on can secure their systems somewhat.

See also:

While Microsoft has said that it will be issuing no more updates for Windows 7 users who are not paying for extended support (although this seems to be a flexible position), developers of antivirus software are not abandoning users. Even Microsoft says that it will continue to provide updates to Microsoft Security Essentials when Windows 7 is out of support, even if it won't update the operating system itself.

ZDNet -- with the help of information from AV-Test -- reports that all of the major (and many of the less major) antivirus companies will continue to support Windows 7 for at least two years. The site has rounded up details of just what will be available:

AhnLab No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
AVG & Avast No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details
Avira Support ends in November 2022 - further details
Bitdefender No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details
BullGuard No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Carbon Black No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
ESET No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
FireEye No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
F-Secure No end of support announced, at least until December 2021
G Data No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Ikarus No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Kaspersky No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
K7 Computing No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
McAfee No end of support announced, at least until December 2021 - further details
Microsoft (Security Essentials) End of support for program updates, still offering only signature updates (without an end date) - further details
Microworld No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
PC Matic No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Quickheal No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Seqrite No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
Sophos Support on-premise until December 2020, Cloud-managed until June 2021
Symantec / NortonLifeLock No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
ThreatTrack / Vipre No end of support announced, at least another 2 years
TotalAV No end of support announced, at least 1 year
Trend Micro No end of support announced, at least another 2 years - further details

Image credit: one photo / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

LibreOffice 6.4 offers better performance, improved help and a QR code generator

Most antivirus companies will continue to support Windows 7

New solution allows businesses to find and protect sensitive documents

Open source email client Thunderbird finds a new home

How eCommerce fraud is evolving [Q&A]

Apple releases iOS update featuring U1 chip location tracking fix

Microsoft releases update to fix Explorer problems in Windows 10

Most Commented Stories

Should Microsoft make Windows 7 open source? The Free Software Foundation thinks so!

83 Comments

You can still get Windows 7 updates without paying a penny to Microsoft

51 Comments

Avast free antivirus sends browser history to marketers

40 Comments

Discover a free tool to enable the hidden features of Windows 10

34 Comments

Microsoft exposed 250 million customer service and support records in massive privacy blunder

33 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.