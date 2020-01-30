New application delivers easier data access for business analysts

Businesses are collecting more data than ever, but ensuring that employees have easy and reliable access to information they need for their jobs can prove difficult.

Now though Kloud.io has raised $4 million in seed funding for its spreadsheet-based application that enables financial analysts to directly access data from multiple sources, such as Salesforce, Oracle, Netsuite, and hundreds more.

Using Kloud.io a business analyst can directly pull in data without leaving their spreadsheet, whether it's Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, Smartsheet, or Airtable, and without involving the data engineering team. Kloud.io already has over 250 customers including Rakuten Rewards, Oyo Rooms, ICGAM, and Endurance.

"Companies are collecting more data than ever due to an explosion in SaaS applications," says Krishna Bhat, cofounder and CEO of Kloud.io. "Giving employees access to this data in a self-service manner is the next challenge. We allow any analyst to pull data with no SQL knowledge or programming skills and all without leaving their spreadsheet. It's about empowering analysts without the involvement from the data engineering team."

The application has already achieves some success, with a video streaming giant uses it to connect several internal and external applications directly with Microsoft Excel. Within Excel, analysts can then pull up to a million rows of financial data and have it automatically refreshed as needed. Financial analysts, product managers, and data analysts across the streaming company now rely on Kloud.io for spreadsheet-based process automation without IT intervention. The company has estimated it is saving 10,000 hours annually, the equivalent of five full-time employees, since implementing the application.

Image credit: nevarpp/depositphotos.com