Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19555 with some important fixes

Another week, another new future Windows 10 build for Insiders to test.

Build 19555.1001 isn’t the most exciting of new releases, but if does offer a number of important fixes, including one that could result in the Start menu and apps not opening.

The list of changes, improvements, and fixes include:

Resolved an issue where certain external USB 3.0 drives ended up in an unresponsive state with Start Code 10 after they were attached.

The cloud recovery option for Reset this PC is now back up and running on this build.

Fixed an issue resulting in ARM64 devices not being able to upgrade to the previous build.

Updated Protection History in the Windows Security app to show a loading indicator in cases where loading is taking longer than expected.

Fixed an issue with the modern print dialog not displaying the print preview correctly in certain cases in recent flights.

Fixed an issue that could result in the Start menu and apps not opening until explorer.exe had been restarted after locking then unlocking your computer while listening to music.

Fixed an alignment issue with the toggles under Windows Update > Advanced options when certain policies were enabled/disabled.

Known issues are:

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Microsoft is aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is investigating reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0x8007042b.

Microsoft is looking into reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0xc1900101.

The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).

The IME candidate window for East Asian IMEs (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and the Japanese IME) may not open sometimes. Microsoft is investigating your reports. As a workaround if you encounter this, please change the focus to another application or editing area and back to the original and try again. Alternatively, you can go to Task Manager and end the "TextInputHost.exe" task from the Details tab, and it should work afterwards.

Microsoft is investigating reports that certain devices are no longer sleeping on idle. It has identified the root cause and are working on a fix for an upcoming flight. If your device is impacted, manually triggering sleep should work (Start > Power button > Sleep).

