Going to a Super Bowl LIV party? You should replace Windows with OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Linux distro on the host's computer!

It was just a few days ago that we shared with you a release candidate was released for OpenMandriva Lx 4.1. Well, things apparently went very well, as today, you can download the final release! Today is Super Bowl Sunday though -- surely people should be relaxing and watching the big game instead of messing around with Linux, right? Sure, if you enjoy football. If you don't like the sport, don't torture yourself. Instead, turn off the TV and install this new version of OpenMandriva!

Hell, if you are invited to a Super Bowl party today, you should not only bring with you snacks or beverages, but a flash drive containing OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 too -- you can then install it on your host's PC. If they are running the unsupported Windows 7 in particular, you would be doing them a huge favor.

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 comes with the open source Fakon web browser by default. Many people -- especially Windows converts -- will not like this browser. Don't worry though -- both Firefox and Chromium are available for installation from the official repositories. There are some other great programs in the repos too, such as Thunderbird, GIMP, and Virtualbox. Thankfully, he Microsoft Office alternative, LibreOffice, comes pre-installed. As you can see below, there is even a cool customize option that let's the user choose a theme that closely matches their prior OS!

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1gets the following updated packages.

  • Kernel 5.5.0
  • Qt Framework 5.14.1
  • KDE Plasma Desktop 5.17.5, KDE Frameworks 5.66.0, KDE Applications 19.12.1
  • LLVM/clang 9.0.1
  • systemd 244
  • Java 13
  • Calamares 3.2.17
  • LibreOffice 6.4.0.3
  • Falkon 3.1.0
  • Krita 4.2.8
  • Kdenlive 19.12.1
  • SMPlayer 19.10.2
  • DigiKam 7.0.0
  • SimpleScreenRecorder 0.3.11
  • NX Firewall (replaces firewall-config)

If you want to give the KDE Plasma-focused OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 a try, you can download the ISO here. Keep in mind, if you do decide to replace Windows with Linux on someone else's computer, you should, of course, get their permission first!

Photo Credit: Ljupco SmokovskiShutterstock

