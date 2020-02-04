Get 'Excel 2019 For Dummies' ($29.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Excel 2019 For Dummies has been updated to reflect the major changes and features made to Excel and covers everything you need to know to perform any spreadsheet task at hand.

It includes information on creating and editing worksheets, formatting cells, entering formulas, creating and editing charts, inserting graphs, designing database forms, adding database records, using seek-and-find options, printing, adding hyperlinks to worksheets, saving worksheets as web pages, adding existing worksheet data to an existing webpage, pivot tables, pivot charts, formulas and functions, Excel data analysis, sending worksheets via e-mail, and so much more.

This ebook will help you:

  • Get to know the new Excel interface
  • Become a pro at the spreadsheet and data analysis tool that’s available as part of the Microsoft Office suite
  • Find timely and trusted advice from bestselling author and expert Greg Harvey
  • Use Excel to streamline your processes and make your work life easier than ever before.

Excel 2019 For Dummies usually retails for $29.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on February 18, so act fast.

