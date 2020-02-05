New solution delivers automated end-to-end security

Many organizations lack the resources to effectively implement 24x7 security operations on their own, and while automation solutions can help, they typically require extensive expertise to implement and manage.

Security automation specialist LogicHub is launching a new automation driven Managed Detection and Response solution called MDR+ to help address this issue.

MDR+ aims to provide flexible end-to-end detection and response options throughout the entire threat management lifecycle. Capabilities include round the clock monitoring and expert investigations from highly-trained SOC analysts who deliver specialized playbooks that proactively hunt for advanced attacks and previously unknown threats.

Powered by automation and machine learning, it allows security teams to automatically analyze security events and alerts quickly, detecting and prioritizing faster than ever before. When a threat is validated, MDR+ eliminates false positives automatically and enables security analysts to respond to threats automatically and accurately, reducing an organization's mean time to respond.

LogicHub's team of experts continuously creates and enhances its automated threat playbooks mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, which arms security analysts with an expert system that based on analyst knowledge and expertise.

"MDR services are only as good as the technology that drives them," says Kumar Saurabh, CEO of LogicHub. "Too often, the tools and workflows stifle a security analyst’s ability to put their knowledge to work. MDR+ bridges that gap, helping overworked analysts easily see what’s happening, when it’s happening, empowering teams to find the threats that really matter -- without the in-house overhead."

You can find out more about MDR+ and request a demo on the LogicHub site.

