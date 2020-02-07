Best Windows 10 apps this week

No Comments

Three-hundred-and-seventy-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft will make some classic applications, Notepad, Paint and WordPad in particular, optional in the coming versions of Windows 10. Means: you can uninstall them easily if you want.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Elisa

Elisa is the latest application that has been ported to Windows 10 by KDE E.V.. It is a basic music player that you may use to play local music and Internet radio.

The app has a whooping size of about 150 Megabytes; it picks up local music (in MyMusic) right away and you may add other folders in the application's settings.

Music is displayed with album art if available and the sidebar lists options to filter by album, artist, tracks, or genres.

Kiran's Typing Tutor

Typing Tutor is a free application for Windows to learn typing or get better at it.

The app comes with six main modules that include typing practice and tests, lessons, a special kids typing module, games, and numeric typing for those that use the Numpad all the time to hack numbers into Excel and other applications.

Lighter for Philips Hue

The third-party app requires a Philips Hue system. Use it to change the lighting in the room by selecting themes such as romantic, fireworks, or sunsets from within the application.

Note that some themes may require a subscription before they become available.

Sound Blaster Command and Sound Blaster Cinema 6

Sound Blaster Command is a new app by Creative Technology Ltd. designed to provide owners of a Sound Blaster MB7 with options to "configure and personalize audio settings".

Sound Blaster Cinema 6 does the same, but this time for Sound Blaster Cinema 6.

You can use the app to configure output devices, pick sound profiles for the device, or make custom changes to sound settings.

New Windows 10 themes

Aerial Farmland PREMIUM, 18 4K wallpaper images of planted fields from afar.

Aerial Views PREMIUM, 14 illustrations of fields, farms, water and mountains seen from the air.

Animal Mothers 2 PREMIUM, 10 4K images of youngsters and their mothers.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Netflix lets you disable autoplaying previews -- here's how

New website creation platform delivers advanced capabilities for web professionals

New Keyboard Shortcut Manager PowerToy lets Windows 10 users remap their keyboards

Best Windows 10 apps this week

What impact will the Cybersecurity State Coordinator Act have? [Q&A]

Serious sudo flaw could be exploited to gain root access to Linux systems

Stress is hurting the health and relationships of CISOs

Most Commented Stories

Switching from Windows 7 to Ubuntu Linux is very easy, so why is Canonical making it seem so hard?

62 Comments

Yet another Windows 10 update is causing problems

54 Comments

Download a free Windows 10 virtual machine to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11

37 Comments

Microsoft will let you uninstall Notepad, Paint and WordPad from Windows 10

32 Comments

Search is down for Windows 10 users [Updated]

24 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.