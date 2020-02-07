Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-seventy-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft will make some classic applications, Notepad, Paint and WordPad in particular, optional in the coming versions of Windows 10. Means: you can uninstall them easily if you want.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Elisa

Elisa is the latest application that has been ported to Windows 10 by KDE E.V.. It is a basic music player that you may use to play local music and Internet radio.

The app has a whooping size of about 150 Megabytes; it picks up local music (in MyMusic) right away and you may add other folders in the application's settings.

Music is displayed with album art if available and the sidebar lists options to filter by album, artist, tracks, or genres.

Kiran's Typing Tutor

Typing Tutor is a free application for Windows to learn typing or get better at it.

The app comes with six main modules that include typing practice and tests, lessons, a special kids typing module, games, and numeric typing for those that use the Numpad all the time to hack numbers into Excel and other applications.

Lighter for Philips Hue

The third-party app requires a Philips Hue system. Use it to change the lighting in the room by selecting themes such as romantic, fireworks, or sunsets from within the application.

Note that some themes may require a subscription before they become available.

Sound Blaster Command and Sound Blaster Cinema 6

Sound Blaster Command is a new app by Creative Technology Ltd. designed to provide owners of a Sound Blaster MB7 with options to "configure and personalize audio settings".

Sound Blaster Cinema 6 does the same, but this time for Sound Blaster Cinema 6.

You can use the app to configure output devices, pick sound profiles for the device, or make custom changes to sound settings.

New Windows 10 themes

Aerial Farmland PREMIUM, 18 4K wallpaper images of planted fields from afar.

Aerial Views PREMIUM, 14 illustrations of fields, farms, water and mountains seen from the air.

Animal Mothers 2 PREMIUM, 10 4K images of youngsters and their mothers.