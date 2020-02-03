Microsoft will let you uninstall Notepad, Paint and WordPad from Windows 10

1 Comment

Paint roller

It is now a couple of weeks since Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Build 19551 to the Fast ring, and it seemed like a fairly unexciting build.

But the release actually gave us an interesting glimpse into Microsoft's future plans to give users more control over the operating system. Specifically, it will soon be possible for Windows 10 users to uninstall the likes of Notepad, Paint and WordPad.

See also:

Windows 10 Insider Build 19551 will eventually become Windows 10 20H1 (or Windows 10 version 2004 as it is also known), and when this sees the light of day, it seems that Microsoft will give everyone the chance to remove Notepad, Paint and WordPad from their computers. There has long been talk of Microsoft actually killing off Paint, but while the company has given the tool a stay of execution, you can now decide whether it deserves a place on your hard drive.

If you already have build 19551 installed, you can remove any of the three apps by visiting the Optional features section of Settings in Windows 10. Bleeping Computer notes:

When uninstalling the programs, you will be prompted to restart Windows. After Windows has been restarted, the programs will be entirely removed and even searching for them does not prompt you to reinstall them again.

While none of the three apps could be accused of being hard drive hogs, it's still nice to see that Microsoft is giving users more choice.

Image credit: Stock High angle view / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft will let you uninstall Notepad, Paint and WordPad from Windows 10

Microsoft cancels launch of Surface Hub 2X compute cartridge

That Outlook.com Premium email address? Gone, unless you get an Office 365 subscription

My first prediction for 2020 -- IBM

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Linux distro now available for download

Microsoft Edge has a new 'unwanted apps' download-blocker -- here's how to enable it

Download a free Windows 10 virtual machine to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11

Most Commented Stories

Avast free antivirus sends browser history to marketers

41 Comments

Download a free Windows 10 virtual machine to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11

36 Comments

Avast apologizes for selling user data and shuts down its marketing analytics subsidiary Jumpshot with immediate effect

17 Comments

Open source email client Thunderbird finds a new home

16 Comments

Microsoft Edge has a new 'unwanted apps' download-blocker -- here's how to enable it

15 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.